Daily Swim Coach Workout #236

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 19 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 50 Meters

The Workout

#inside (short course yards)

Warm up

2×250 swim 3:30

4×75 drill choice 1:20

6×50 kick :50 des 4-6

2×150 pull build 2 2:05

4×50 build swim :50



Set 1

3x

2×75 :55

1×25 easy :30

5×50 odds 200 pace :50

25 easy 1:00



Set 2

4×75 pull 2.1 tempo dps 1:00

3×100 pull 2.0 tempo maintain stroke count 1:20

2x

2×125 pull 1.9 maintain count 1:40

1×150 pull 1.8 maintain count (rest)



Set 3 round 2 with fins drop :10 off interval

2x

2×25 under water dolphin (big strong kicks) :40

2×25 under water dolphin (short quick kicks) :40

2×25 under water dolphin (start big & build the tempo) :40

25 easy 1:00



#outside

Warm up

2×200 swim 3:30

4×75 drill choice 1:35

6×50 kick 1:10 des 4-6

2×150 pull build 2:20

4×25 build swim :30



Set 1

3x

2×75 :1:05

1×50 easy 1:00

5×50 odds 200 pace 1:00

50 easy 1:30 (middle and back so you end up on your side)



Set 2

4×75 pull dps long and smooth 1:10

3×100 pull slightly faster tempo maintain stroke count 1:35

2×125 pull maintain count slightly faster tempo 2:00

1×150 pull maintain count fast tempo



Set 3 round 2 with fins drop :10 off interval

2x

2×25 under water dolphin (big strong kicks) :40

2×25 under water dolphin (short quick kicks) :40

2×25 under water dolphin (start big & build the tempo) :40

25 easy 1:00