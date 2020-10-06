Daily Swim Coach Workout #236

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 19 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 50 Meters
The Workout
#inside (short course yards)
Warm up
2×250 swim 3:30
4×75 drill choice 1:20
6×50 kick :50 des 4-6
2×150 pull build 2 2:05
4×50 build swim :50
Set 1
3x
2×75 :55
1×25 easy :30
5×50 odds 200 pace :50
25 easy 1:00
Set 2
4×75 pull 2.1 tempo dps 1:00
3×100 pull 2.0 tempo maintain stroke count 1:20
2x
2×125 pull 1.9 maintain count 1:40
1×150 pull 1.8 maintain count (rest)
Set 3 round 2 with fins drop :10 off interval
2x
2×25 under water dolphin (big strong kicks) :40
2×25 under water dolphin (short quick kicks) :40
2×25 under water dolphin (start big & build the tempo) :40
25 easy 1:00
#outside
Warm up
2×200 swim 3:30
4×75 drill choice 1:35
6×50 kick 1:10 des 4-6
2×150 pull build 2:20
4×25 build swim :30
Set 1
3x
2×75 :1:05
1×50 easy 1:00
5×50 odds 200 pace 1:00
50 easy 1:30 (middle and back so you end up on your side)
Set 2
4×75 pull dps long and smooth 1:10
3×100 pull slightly faster tempo maintain stroke count 1:35
2×125 pull maintain count slightly faster tempo 2:00
1×150 pull maintain count fast tempo
Set 3 round 2 with fins drop :10 off interval
2x
2×25 under water dolphin (big strong kicks) :40
2×25 under water dolphin (short quick kicks) :40
2×25 under water dolphin (start big & build the tempo) :40
25 easy 1:00
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
The tempo pull we are using tempo trainers in setting 1 so 2.0 is 2 seconds per stroke cycle. The goal of the set is to sustain stroke count with higher tempo (means pulling harder, in turn going faster as well).
On the pace set (this is our first time pacing this season) the 200 pace is choice stroke. The goal is to get hr around 140 and have light fatigue before pushing off to pace on #1.
Scott Trompeter
Head coach, Trinity university
