Daily Swim Coach Workout #230

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 9-12 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 20 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
2 x Underwater Warm Up Ladder FINS – Snorkel on Free/ rd 2 Back Minimum 4th (3rd gold) black line under water swimming,
1 x 50 5 Breaths recovery on the wall
1 x 100
1 x 150
1 x 200
4 x Breakout Drill Progression Fins and Snorkel
3 x 25 Breakout, pinky stroke and 3 stroke finishes :30 (Gold: 35)
1 x 50 1:00 Build Free, descend 1-4, round Gold (1:15)
6 x Kick/swim sequence
75 Kick 1:30 50 free with board, 25 w/out board, last 15.m vert arm back (Gold: 1:45)
25 Swim :30 Catch up Drill Free – 3 count (Gold :35)
25 Swim :30 Catch up Drill Free – 2 count
25 Swim :30 Catch up Drill Free – 1 count or ‘Touch N Go’
50 ez
3 x Your Stroke
2 x 25 Build Your stroke:35
1 x 50 Cheetah Speed 1:20
50 ez
7 x Fins and Paddles
75 Pocket kick fly with flip 1:15
75 paddle swim with each 25 faster- choice stroke 1:30
relays
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout.
Pinky- refers to finishing the freestyle stroke with the pinky leading the way out – we find it gives a better shoulder turn and we rehearse it a lot, slowly and then with the build. The pinky drill led well into the catch-up drill and the pinky drill was emphasized as well.
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
