Daily Swim Coach Workout #230

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 9-12 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Age Group (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 20 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

2 x Underwater Warm Up Ladder FINS – Snorkel on Free/ rd 2 Back Minimum 4th (3rd gold) black line under water swimming,

1 x 50 5 Breaths recovery on the wall

1 x 100

1 x 150

1 x 200

4 x Breakout Drill Progression Fins and Snorkel

3 x 25 Breakout, pinky stroke and 3 stroke finishes :30 (Gold: 35)

1 x 50 1:00 Build Free, descend 1-4, round Gold (1:15)

6 x Kick/swim sequence

75 Kick 1:30 50 free with board, 25 w/out board, last 15.m vert arm back (Gold: 1:45)

25 Swim :30 Catch up Drill Free – 3 count (Gold :35)

25 Swim :30 Catch up Drill Free – 2 count

25 Swim :30 Catch up Drill Free – 1 count or ‘Touch N Go’

50 ez

3 x Your Stroke

2 x 25 Build Your stroke:35

1 x 50 Cheetah Speed 1:20

50 ez

7 x Fins and Paddles

75 Pocket kick fly with flip 1:15

75 paddle swim with each 25 faster- choice stroke 1:30

relays