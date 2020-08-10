Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #180

by Dan Dingman 0

August 10th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

The Workout

8 x 75 Odds 50 Smooth, 25 SKOB, Evens Descend
8 x 50 Odds Kick Board Pull, Evens Kick
8 x 25 Odds Fly or Breast, Evens Free or Back

Main Set
    1 x 100 @ 1:20
    1 x 100 EZ @ 1:30
    2 x 100 @ 1:20
    1 x 100 EZ @ 1:30
    3 x 100 @ 1:20
    1 x 100 EZ @ 1:30
    4 x 100 @ 1:20
    1 x 100 EZ @ 1:30
    3 x 100 @ 1:20
    1 x 100 EZ @ 1:30
    2 x 100 @ 1:20
    1 x 100 EZ @ 1:30
    1 x 100 @ 1:20
    1 x 100 EZ @ 1:30
    6 x 50 Kick
    100 EZ
    
    
    

View on commitswimming.com

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

SKOB = Streamline kick on back


Doug Garcia
Head Coach, Loveland Masters Swimming

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

Leave a Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!

}