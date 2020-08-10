Daily Swim Coach Workout #180

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
8 x 75 Odds 50 Smooth, 25 SKOB, Evens Descend
8 x 50 Odds Kick Board Pull, Evens Kick
8 x 25 Odds Fly or Breast, Evens Free or Back
Main Set
1 x 100 @ 1:20
1 x 100 EZ @ 1:30
2 x 100 @ 1:20
1 x 100 EZ @ 1:30
3 x 100 @ 1:20
1 x 100 EZ @ 1:30
4 x 100 @ 1:20
1 x 100 EZ @ 1:30
3 x 100 @ 1:20
1 x 100 EZ @ 1:30
2 x 100 @ 1:20
1 x 100 EZ @ 1:30
1 x 100 @ 1:20
1 x 100 EZ @ 1:30
6 x 50 Kick
100 EZ
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
SKOB = Streamline kick on back
Doug Garcia
Head Coach, Loveland Masters Swimming
