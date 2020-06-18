Daily Swim Coach Workout #127

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

9 minutes dry land

10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap under water]

2 minute explanation of next set

3x (snorkel time)

4 x 25 @ :45 Stroke Drill free, sharkfin elbow recovery with finger drag along side of body to armpit

3 x 50 @ 1:00 #1 Right arm scull (left arm 11’s position) 3x then stroke, #2 same for left arm, #3 alternating arms

2 x 75 @ 1:15 free catch up at 11’s build by 25s

1 x 100 @ 1:30 (boys: +/- 1:02; girls: +/- 1:06)

1 x 50 @ 2:00 recovery

2 minute explanation of next set

3x (Stroke time)

4 x 25 @ :45 Stroke Drill

3 x 50 @ 1:00 kick

2 x 75 @ 1:15 swim/scull/swim by 25

1 x 100 @ 1:30 (boys: +/- 1:08; girls: +/- 1:12)

1 x 50 @ 2:00 recovery

4 x 50 @ 2:00 rec.