Daily Swim Coach Workout #122

Warm Up:

1200 free kick/drill/drill/swim by 400

Main Set:

800 rev. IM kick/drill by 200

12×75 odds-choice/evens-IM @1:20

400 rev. IM kick/drill by 100

6×50 back/breast/free @ 1:00

200 rev. IM

4×25 underwater shooters w/fins @ :30

100 IM SPRINT

Base Work:

3×400 free cruz/build/FAST @ 6:00

1×200 free kick w/board FAST

200 ez

4×50 SPRINT

Back Half:

6×100 (75 build/25 sprint kick) @ 1:30

Bungee Cord Work

Coach Notes

Working on IM work and building the base for the 1000 free and 400 IM.



Trevor Rill

Assistant Head Coach, JCC Swimming Assistant Head Coach, JCC Swimming

