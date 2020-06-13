Daily Swim Coach Workout #122

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 9-12 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Warm Up:
1200 free kick/drill/drill/swim by 400
Main Set:
800 rev. IM kick/drill by 200
12×75 odds-choice/evens-IM @1:20
400 rev. IM kick/drill by 100
6×50 back/breast/free @ 1:00
200 rev. IM
4×25 underwater shooters w/fins @ :30
100 IM SPRINT
Base Work:
3×400 free cruz/build/FAST @ 6:00
1×200 free kick w/board FAST
200 ez
4×50 SPRINT
Back Half:
6×100 (75 build/25 sprint kick) @ 1:30
Bungee Cord Work
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Working on IM work and building the base for the 1000 free and 400 IM.
Trevor Rill
Assistant Head Coach, JCC Swimming
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.
Leave a Reply