Daily Swim Coach Workout #117

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
15:00 – WUTS
2x (Do As Overall Time Cap of Twelve Min of Non Stop & Goal @ 2 Rounds)
1 x 50 on 1:15 – MAHR Back Kick : Outlaw
1 x 50 on 1:15 – MAHR Back Drill : Log Roll
1 x 50 on 1:15 – MAHR Back Drill : Single Arm
1 x 50 on 1:15 – MAHR Back Drill : Catchup w/ LSS
1:00 – MOBILITY : T-Spine Press x10
3x (Do As Overall Time Cap of Twelve Min of Non Stop & Goal @ 3 Rounds)
1 x 25 on :50 – Surface Scull
1 x 25 on :50 – Windsheild Wiper Scull
1 x 25 on :50 – Breast Drill : DBLScu11
1 x 25 on :50 – Breast Kick On Back and Underwater
1:00 – MOBILITY : Hip Rockers x8e
2 x 100 on 1:40 – 75 MAHR Free @ TSC 25 SPRINT Posll KICK
2 x 100 on 1:30 – 75 MAHR Free @ TSC 25 SPRINT Posll KICK
2 x 100 on 1:20 – 75 MAHR Free @ TSC 25 SPRINT Posll KICK
1 x 300 on 3:45 – Free Overload @ TSC +3 Limit
1 x 100 on 2:00 – Prime SPRINT KICK
4 x 50 on 1:10 – Prime Drill
3 x 100 on 1:15 – Free Overload @ TSC +3 Limit
1 x 300 on 5:30 – Prime SPRINT KICK
4 x 50 on 1:10 – Prime Drill
3 x 50 on :40 – Free Overload
3 x 50 on :35 – Free Overload
2x
1 x 100 on 2:00 – Prime SPRINT @ Target
2 x 50 on 1:00 – Prime SPRINT (Add up 2 sec faster than previous time)
6 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Free @ TSC
1 x 200 on 4:00 – MAHR Prime Drill
2x
3 x 50 on :50 – MAHR 25 Free @ TSC 25 Prime @ Low SC
3 x 50 on 1:00 – MAHR Prime Descend 1-3
3 x 50 on 1:10 – Prime @ Pace (P*2oo)
Aleks Fansler
Head Coach, Noblesville Swim Club
