Daily Swim Coach Workout #117

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

15:00 – WUTS

2x (Do As Overall Time Cap of Twelve Min of Non Stop & Goal @ 2 Rounds)

1 x 50 on 1:15 – MAHR Back Kick : Outlaw

1 x 50 on 1:15 – MAHR Back Drill : Log Roll

1 x 50 on 1:15 – MAHR Back Drill : Single Arm

1 x 50 on 1:15 – MAHR Back Drill : Catchup w/ LSS

1:00 – MOBILITY : T-Spine Press x10

3x (Do As Overall Time Cap of Twelve Min of Non Stop & Goal @ 3 Rounds)

1 x 25 on :50 – Surface Scull

1 x 25 on :50 – Windsheild Wiper Scull

1 x 25 on :50 – Breast Drill : DBLScu11

1 x 25 on :50 – Breast Kick On Back and Underwater

1:00 – MOBILITY : Hip Rockers x8e

2 x 100 on 1:40 – 75 MAHR Free @ TSC 25 SPRINT Posll KICK

2 x 100 on 1:30 – 75 MAHR Free @ TSC 25 SPRINT Posll KICK

2 x 100 on 1:20 – 75 MAHR Free @ TSC 25 SPRINT Posll KICK

1 x 300 on 3:45 – Free Overload @ TSC +3 Limit

1 x 100 on 2:00 – Prime SPRINT KICK

4 x 50 on 1:10 – Prime Drill

3 x 100 on 1:15 – Free Overload @ TSC +3 Limit

1 x 300 on 5:30 – Prime SPRINT KICK

4 x 50 on 1:10 – Prime Drill

3 x 50 on :40 – Free Overload

3 x 50 on :35 – Free Overload

2x

1 x 100 on 2:00 – Prime SPRINT @ Target

2 x 50 on 1:00 – Prime SPRINT (Add up 2 sec faster than previous time)

6 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Free @ TSC

1 x 200 on 4:00 – MAHR Prime Drill



2x

3 x 50 on :50 – MAHR 25 Free @ TSC 25 Prime @ Low SC

3 x 50 on 1:00 – MAHR Prime Descend 1-3

3 x 50 on 1:10 – Prime @ Pace (P*2oo)