Daily Swim Coach Workout #114

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Beginner), Age Group (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 24 weeks

Team Location: South America

Course: 25 Meters

The Workout

Warm Up:

10 x 100 @ RI:10 – odds FR – Evens BK (25R/25L/50Full)

Kick Set: Snorkels – 50 Pipes-50 no equipment

1 x 600 – 100BR-100FR-100DK

1 x 300 – 75BR-75FR-75DK

1 x 150 – 50BR-50FR-50DK

1 x 75 – 25BR-25FR-2DK

1 x 75 easy choice

Main Set: Alt. 4 paddles – 4 w/o paddles

4x

1 x 75 @ 2:20 BR pull

1 x 75 @ 2:10 BR arm -DK

1 x 75 @ 2:20 BR pull

1 x 75 @ 2:10 BR arm -FRK

Post Set:

8 x 25 @ RI: 10breadths – Dive BR pull outs underwater

Cool Down

200