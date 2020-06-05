Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #114

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Beginner), Age Group (Intermediate)
  • Weeks until target meet:  24 weeks
  • Team Location:  South America
  • Course:  25 Meters
The Workout

Warm Up:
    10 x 100 @ RI:10 – odds FR – Evens BK (25R/25L/50Full)

Kick Set: Snorkels – 50 Pipes-50 no equipment
    1 x 600 – 100BR-100FR-100DK
    1 x 300 – 75BR-75FR-75DK
    1 x 150 – 50BR-50FR-50DK
    1 x 75 – 25BR-25FR-2DK
    1 x 75 easy choice

Main Set: Alt. 4 paddles – 4 w/o paddles
    4x
        1 x 75 @ 2:20 BR pull
        1 x 75 @ 2:10 BR arm -DK
        1 x 75 @ 2:20 BR pull
        1 x 75 @ 2:10 BR arm -FRK

Post Set:
    8 x 25 @ RI: 10breadths – Dive BR pull outs underwater

Cool Down
    200

Coach Notes

DK – Dolphin Kick
FRK – Freestyle Kick
R – Right arm
L – Left arm
RI – Rest Interval


Sharntelle Mc Lean
Senior Coach, Torpedos

