Daily Swim Coach Workout #114

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Beginner), Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 24 weeks
- Team Location: South America
- Course: 25 Meters
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Warm Up:
10 x 100 @ RI:10 – odds FR – Evens BK (25R/25L/50Full)
Kick Set: Snorkels – 50 Pipes-50 no equipment
1 x 600 – 100BR-100FR-100DK
1 x 300 – 75BR-75FR-75DK
1 x 150 – 50BR-50FR-50DK
1 x 75 – 25BR-25FR-2DK
1 x 75 easy choice
Main Set: Alt. 4 paddles – 4 w/o paddles
4x
1 x 75 @ 2:20 BR pull
1 x 75 @ 2:10 BR arm -DK
1 x 75 @ 2:20 BR pull
1 x 75 @ 2:10 BR arm -FRK
Post Set:
8 x 25 @ RI: 10breadths – Dive BR pull outs underwater
Cool Down
200
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
DK – Dolphin Kick
FRK – Freestyle Kick
R – Right arm
L – Left arm
RI – Rest Interval
Sharntelle Mc Lean
Senior Coach, Torpedos
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.
Leave a Reply