Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts Day #76 – Flutter Kicks

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

Flutter Kicking

As swimmers around the world are preparing for a gradual return to the pool, it’s time to start honing in our dryland workouts with some moves more specific to swimming (though, general fitness will continue to benefit you even once you are back in the water). Today’s workout will be centered around flutter kicking, a favorite dryland workout of mine. Flutter kicks on your butt work on strengthening your abs, while flutter kicks on your stomach works on strengthening your back.

Warmup

This one will really work the abs, legs, and back, so that’s where we’ll focus the warmup.

Set 1

2x through

60 seconds flutter kick (balanced on butt)

10 body weight squats

60 seconds flutter kick (balanced on butt)

10 squat jumps

30 seconds flutter kick (balanced on stomach)

10 body weight squats

30 seconds flutter kick (balanced on stomach)

60 seconds rest

Set 2

2 x through

30 seconds flutter kick (balanced on stomach)

20 dead bug abs (10 each direction)

30 seconds flutter kick (balanced on stomach)

30 prone ab reach through (15 on each side)

60 seconds flutter kick (balanced on butt)

20 dead bug abs (10 each direction)

60 seconds flutter kick (balanced on butt)

30 second prone ab reach through (15 on each side)

60 seconds rest

Cool Down

This Jeff Grace Yoga cooldown is designed for runners, but will work for swimmers after a dryland workout too.