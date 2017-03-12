CWAC Girls Break 9-10 200 Free Relay NAG at Illinois Age Group Champs

At the 2017 Illinois Age Group Championships this weekend, the team from the Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club (CWAC) broke the NAG record for the 9-10 girls 200 free relay.

The team of Jessica Kurpeikis, Isabella Chow, Amelia Mariano, and Gabriella Veliz combined for a final time of 1:47.54. That broke the old record of 1:48.00, set in December 2015 by a relay from the Rockville Montgomery Swim Club. RMSC held the record before that, too, with a 1:49.59 from November of 2015.

The CWAC team took over four seconds off of their entry time, and won the race by over seven seconds. In fact, the relay would be the NAG record regardless of gender– the boys’ 9-10 200 free relay NAG record is a 1:47.92.

OLD RECORD (RMSC) NEW RECORD (CWAC) Jessie Feng (28.87) Jessica Kurpeikis (26.39) Sydney Allen (27.52) Isabella Chow (27.94) Nina Allen (25.25) Amelia Mariano (26.84) Amy Lamb (26.32) Gabriella Veliz (26.37)

The CWAC 200 medley relay also won with a 2:04.68, with Mariano (32.99), Grace Chin (36.33), Veliz (29.12), and Kurpeikis (26.24). Individually, Kurpeikis touched 1st in the 50 free (25.88) and 2nd in the 100 free (58.89). Veliz, meanwhile, won the 100 free (57.99), 200 free (2:05.40), 500 free (5:34.42), 200 IM (2:21.27) and 50 fly (29.48) and placed 2nd in the 100 fly (1:04.47) and 50 back (31.93).