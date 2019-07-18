Cullen, Johnson & Puskovitch Lower Meet Records At Mid Atlantic LC Sr. Champs

2019 Middle Atlantic Long Course Senior Championships

July 10-13, 2019

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Kinney Natatorium

Results

Three individual meet records and five wins from Jacob Johnson were among the highlights at the 2019 Mid Atlantic LC Senior Champs held at Bucknell University last weekend.

Johnson was one of those to set a new meet record, doing so in the men’s 200 fly. He put up a time of 2:00.63, lowering the previous mark of 2:01.15 set by Zachary Long in 2016. Johnson holds a best of 1:59.77 from the 2017 U.S. Summer Nationals.

The 19-year-old member of the Delaware Swim Team also came out on top in the 100 fly (54.35), 200 back (2:06.30), 200 IM (2:05.17), and 400 IM (4:29.29).

The other two meet records came from Casey Cullen of Plymouth Whitemarsh Aquatics and Ivan Puskovitch of Episcopal Academy.

Cullen, 15, won the women’s 200 fly in a time of 2:13.77, lowering Leah Gingrich‘s 2:14.31 from back in 2007. The swim also destroyed Cullen’s previous best of 2:16.27 set in May.

Puskovitch, 18, took the men’s 400 free in 3:57.17, getting under the record of 3:58.68 set by Sam Magnan in 2016. It was Puskovitch’s second-fastest swim ever, only trailing his 3:56.39 from the 2018 Junior Nationals.

Zachary Kohm was a close runner-up in that 400 in 3:57.24, and he also had a pair of wins in the 200 (1:52.66) and 800 free (8:10.89). His 800 swim was a personal best by over eight seconds.

Also picking up multiple individual event wins was Morgan Scott of the Central Bucks and David Abrahams of the Radnor Aquatic Club.

Scott, 19, won the women’s 100 back in a PB of 1:02.20, under the 2020 Olympic Trials Cut and topped the 200 free in 2:04.46.

Abrahams, 18, was the victor in the men’s 100 (1:04.23) and 200 breast (2:18.83).