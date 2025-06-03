CSUB Head Swim Coach Chris Hansen Retires After Being Put on Administrative Leave

California State University, Bakersfield has announced that head swimming & diving coach Chris Hansen will not return as the program’s director next season. He will retire from collegiate coaching after 17 years leading the program.

“We appreciate Chris for his many years of service to CSUB,” said Kyle Conder, Assistant Vice President and Director of Athletics. “We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The school’s press release did not reference Hansen being on paid administrative leave since returning from the Big West Championships in February.

his past season, the Roadrunner women’s team placed 5th out of six teams at the 2025 Big West Championships, while the men finished 5th out of five teams, with junior Vili Sivec winning conference titles in the men’s 100 and 200 fly.

Following the Big West meet, CSUB sent Sivec to the Bulldog NCAA Qualifying Meet, where he set a new school record in the 100 free in a time of 41.98, which ultimately saw him fall short of the NCAA Championship cutline by three one-hundredths of a second.

Sivec also set new school records in the 50 free (19.27), 200 free (1:33.48), 100 fly (45.61) and 200 fly (1:43.13) during the season.

In 2023-24, CSUB competed at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships, with the women placing 5th out of 10 teams and the men taking 6th out of seven teams.

In 2019-20, the team’s last season in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC), Hansen coached Autumn D’Arcy to three individual conference titles, earning her WAC Swimmer of the Year honors, while Mikayla Popham won Freshman of the Year honors.

In 2014 and 2015, he coached Mitchell Huxhold as the school’s first NCAA Division I Championships qualifier. He earned an All-America honor in 2014 by finishing 16th in the 500 free and was named the WAC Male Athlete of the Year honor across all sports.

Hansen is also the managing director of Roadrunner Aquatics, a USA Swimming team based in Bakersfield.

Prior to taking over at CSUB, Hansen spend four seasons as the head assistant coach at the University of North Carolina, and as the head assistant coach at UNLV. He also spent two seasons as the head coach at Virginia Tech, including being named the 1998 Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year.

Other collegiate stops include as the head assistant at East Carolina, and brief stints as an assistant at UNC and Villanova.