CSCAA Among Coaching Group Hiring Lobbyists To Protect Olympic Sports In New NCAA Era

The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) is among eight coaching advocacy groups that have hired lobbying firm FGS Global to represent them in ensuring Olympic sports survive in the new NCAA.

The CSCAA is joined by seven other coaching groups from Olympic sports:

The American Baseball Coaches Association

American Volleyball Coaches Association

Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association

Intercollegiate Tennis Association

National Field Hockey Coaches Association

U.S. Track & Field And Cross Country Coaches Association

National Wrestling Coaches Association

Earlier this month the group retained FGS to lobby on federal name, image and likeness (NIL) legislation “that protects Olympic sports programs and broad-based sports sponsorship,” according to disclosure filings, Politico reports.

The news comes as the gears are turning in regards to the landmark settlement in the House v. NCAA case, which was granted preliminary approval in October.

The settlement will allow schools to have a revenue-sharing agreement with their student-athletes, allowing them to earn a cut of things like TV deals, ticket sales and sponsorships, which benefits football and basketball greatly and poses an imminent threat to the non-revenue-generating sports, namely Olympic sports.

In order to comply with settlement agreements, there is fear that the funding for the non-revenue sports will be diverted elsewhere. Additionally, if athletes are deemed to be employees, funding could be cut in order to be used for player salaries.

One of the lobbyists hired by the coaching group, Colleen Bell, is a former legislative director for Senator Richard Blumenthal, who is one of the Democrats leading these discussions on Capitol Hill, Politico reports. Also working the account for FGS will be Megan Moore, Brian Gaston and Rob Mejia.

The NCAA and Power Conferences have spent millions on a federal lobbying campaign to preserve amateurism and keep Olympic sports alive, Front Office Sports reports, specifically asking for a law that prevents student-athletes from being classified as professionals.

However, the coaching group clearly believes they need their own lobbyists—though FBS is notably part of the NCAA and Power Conference effort, having served as a lobbyist for the Big Ten in years past.

Front Office Sports also reported that the outcome of the U.S. election on Nov. 5 could dictate whether or not the NCAA gets the pro-amateurism law it has been seeking since 2020.

The upcoming timeline for the settlement in the House case can be found here.