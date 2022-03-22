Crush Siblings Shine At Kentucky SCY Championships In Lousiville

2022 13 & Over Kentucky SCY Championship

March 18-20, 2022

Ralph Wright Natatorium, Louisville, KY

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

Three of the four Crush siblings were in action over the weekend at the 13 & Over Kentucky SCY Championships in Louisville, while the fourth, Annabel Crush, was competing in her debut NCAA Championship meet with NC State.

Charlotte Crush, the youngest of the quartet that represents Lakeside Swim Team, has been lighting up the pool this month, including going 22.14 in the 50 free back in early March to rank as the fastest time ever for a 13-year-old girl.

Now 14, Crush’s efforts in Louisville were highlighted in the 100 free, where she put up a personal best time of 49.51 to move into a tie for 23rd all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group. It also ties her for the fastest time in the age group this season with Sandpipers of Nevada swimmer Claire Weinstein.

Crush’s previous PB was a 49.66, done in January at the CSC Winter Invitational.

Crush also put up best times in the 500 free (4:57.46) and 100 breast (1:04.50), went 23.31 in the 50 free leading off Lakeside’s 200 free relay, and split 23.69 swimming fly on the mixed 200 medley relay.

17-year-old Charlie Crush had a trio of standout performances in the men’s 100-yard events, clocking 47.10 in the 100 back, 55.04 in the 100 breast and 46.82 in the 100 fly.

All were best times, and Crush now ranks 31st among 17-year-old boys in the 100 back, 32nd in the 100 fly, also taking over 83rd and 79th in the 17-18 age group, respectively.

Johnny Crush, 16, established three best times of his own, highlighted by a 48.04 in the 100 back that ranks him 50th all-time in the boys’ 15-16 age group. Crush also went 22.64 in the 50 back, the 45th-fastest time ever for a 16-year-old.

Their Lakeside teammate Will Scholtz had some notable performances of his own, including a personal best of 1:57.35 in the men’s 200 breaststroke that ties him for 41st all-time among 17-year-olds.

Scholtz also placed first in the 100 breast (53.90) and 200 IM (1:47.78), falling just shy of his lifetime bests (53.88, 1:46.48).