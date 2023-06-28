Cornell Adds CIF Finalist Julian Correa For 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Julian Correa of Sherman Oaks, California, has announced his decision to continue his athletic and academic career at Cornell University. Correa recently graduated from Notre Dame High School, and will arrive in Ithaca this fall for the 2023-2024 season.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to pursue both my athletic and academic career at Cornell University. I’d like to thank my family, my friends, NDHS, and Los Angeles Swim Club for their endless love and support both in and out of the pool. A special thanks to Coach David Wilson who has helped me through the highest and lowest points in my career and has pushed me to become the swimmer I am today. I would also like to thank Coach Wes and Coach Jake for always believing in me and making me feel truly welcome. Go Big Red!! 🐻❤️”

Correa is a long-time member of the Los Angeles Swim Club where he owns multiple team records. This spring he represented his club team at Speedo Sectionals in Carlsbad, where he finished as high as 2nd in the 500 freestyle. He turned in a time of 4:24.40, marking a personal best by over a second. He also cracked the top-16 in the 400 IM (3:55.21) and 200 freestyle (1:38.91), earning 11th and 13th, respectively.

He concluded his high school career last month at the CIF State Championships. Individually, he finished 4th in the 500 in 4:26.82, putting him a few seconds off of his best time from Sectionals. He was also the lead-off swimmer for his school’s 400 freestyle relay, where he turned in a best 100 free time of 45.90.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 45.90

200 free – 1:38.91

500 free – 4:24.40

200 IM – 1:49.74

400 IM – 3:54.77

The Cornell men, led by head coach Wes Newman, finished 7th out of 8 teams at the 2023 Ivy League Championships. Correa is a huge pick-up for Cornell, as his best times in the 500 free and 400 IM would have qualified for the B-final at this year’s Ivy League Championships.

Cornell’s top performer in the 500 freestyle this season was rising junior Dominic Edwards, who turned in a time of 4:26.14 at the Ivy League Championships. Less than a second behind him was rising sophomore Chris Kostelni, who logged a 4:26.95 at the Zippy Invite in December. In the 400 IM, Jack Valiquette posted the top time of the year at 3:49.48.

Among the other newcomers this fall is Connor Brown, Owen Dankert, Haihan Xu, Blake Conway, Ethan Wang, and Michael Wywrocki.

