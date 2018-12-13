Cooper Says No Conclusions Yet in Tainted Supplement Investigation

Cooper Complete, the company responsible for making the multivitamin that American swimmer Madisyn Cox blamed for her positive drug test earlier this year, says that their investigation is ongoing and that they have no findings to report yet. SwimSwam has reached out to them for comment several times in the last few months, and every time, their spokesperson says that the investigation is ongoing and that they have nothing to report.

It’s been more than 3 months since Cox had her suspension reduced by FINA from 2 years to 6 months after she presented evidence to a FINA anti-doping panel that her positive test for trace amounts of the banned substance trimetazidine came from a supplement she was taking: Cooper Complete Elite Athlete.

At the time, Cox said ““I did not immediately test the multivitamin as part of my FINA case because there had never been a recorded case of Trimetazidine supplement contamination in the United States. I mistakenly assumed that the supplement I was taking was extremely safe.”

While the Elite Athlete was taken off the company’s website shortly after she reported her findings that it was tainted, and is listed as unavailable on Amazon, many other supplements containing the exact same ingredients, in different quantities, are still available for sale by Cooper.

Trimetazidine is used in some parts of the world to treat heart conditions, but is not approved for use in the United States. It’s the same substance that triggered Sun Yang’s positive test in 2014.