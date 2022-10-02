Controversial Former Olympic Coach Joe Bernal Dies

Joe Bernal, an accomplished but controversial coach who received a lifetime ban from USA Swimming in 2016, died on Saturday night, according to a Facebook post by his daughter, Michelle Sweeney.

Bernal gained notoriety early in his career for transforming a lowly Fordham University men’s swim team into a dominant squad that won seven Metropolitan Collegiate Swimming Championships in a row. He also started Fordham’s first women’s swim team.

After 12 years at Fordham, Bernal became head coach at Harvard in the late 1970s, mentoring a pair of Olympic medalists in David Berkoff and Bobby Hackett. The duo combined for five medals across three games, including two golds. Bernal served on two of those Olympic coaching staffs in 1984 and 1988. His revolutionary dolphin kick training resulted in world records and rule changes alike. Bernal coached at Harvard until 1991, earning seven Ivy League Coach of the Year honors.

Bernal also founded Bernal’s Gator Swim Club in Waltham, Massachusetts, which became one of the top clubs in New England.

In the fall of 2015, Bernal was inducted into the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) Hall of Fame. Over the next six months, however, he sold his Waltham home as well as his Bernal’s Gator Swim Club amid USA Swimming’s investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

In February of 2016, USA handed Bernal a lifetime ban for violating policies including “any sexual contact or advance or any other inappropriate sexually oriented behavior towards an athlete” by someone in a position of authority and “any nonconsensual physical sexual conduct, or pattern of unwelcome advances or other sexual harassment” in connection to USA Swimming-related activities. The policies cited in the Bernal ban announcement also included sexual misconduct “directed toward any member or other person participating in the affairs or activities of USA Swimming.’’

Bernal’s former club still operates under new leadership as Gator Swim Club, a bronze medal club in USA Swimming’s excellence ratings for 2022. He was removed from hall of fames at ASCA and Fordham after news surfaced of his lifetime ban for sexual misconduct.