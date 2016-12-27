Comparing D3 Powerhouse Emory to D1 Teams

The Emory women are big favorites to continue their dominance of Division 3 this year (they’ve won 7 straight national titles). It’s difficult to gauge just how good they are by comparing them to D3 teams because the answer is always “much better.” They also beat defending D2 champions Queens in a dual meet this year 136-126, so it’s pretty safe to say they would be a powerhouse in D2 as well. Instead, I compared them to a bunch of D1 teams using the Swimulator hypothetical head to head meet tool.

Emory vs D1 Teams

Here are some hypothetical dual meets using this year’s results vs D1 teams. A win means a win for the Emory women. Current rank is a team’s current rank in their conference in the Swimulator top times conference simulation.

Emory is clearly not at the level of top D1 teams as they are only competitive with the worst teams in major conferences. However they would be a very respectable mid-major team. They would be competing to win the weaker mid major conferences (such as the Summit, Missouri Valley, Horizon League, A10, or CAA) or in the mid tier of the better mid major conferences (such as the Ivy League).

For anyone unfamiliar with the NCAA rules, Emory’s status as a Division 3 school gives them a number of competitive disadvantages that make their beating Division 1 schools impressive. Unlike D1 schools, D3 schools are not allowed to award athletic scholarships. Also, unlike D1, D3 schools are not allowed to have practices in the off season organized by their coach, and the amount of time counted as in season is shorter (19 weeks for D3, 24 weeks for D1).