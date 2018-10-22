Colorado State Set for Border War Showdown on Wednesday

Courtesy: Colorado State Athletics

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Colorado State Rams swimming & diving squad will host the Wyoming Cowgirls at Moby Pool on Wednesday at 4 p.m. MT. The meet is CSU’s first home dual of the 2018-19 season.

Admission to CSU swim meets at Moby Pool is free. Moby Pool is located east of Moby Arena, just west of the Indoor Practice Facility. Free pizza will be available for all CSU students that attend the meet on Wednesday.

The Rams are 1-2 to begin the season, while the Cowgirls are 3-0 and also placed second at the Denver Relays on Oct. 6.

Senior Haley Rowley has been stalwart in the pool this month for the Rams, tallying seven individual event wins over the team’s first two events. In CSU’s first dual of the season at Denver (Oct. 12), Rowley won the 100 and 500 freestyle events along with the 200 IM.

Sophomore Maddie Ward has also been strong for CSU, including a victory in the 200 breaststroke at Denver and a runner-up result in the 100-yard edition.

Rachel Holland, a sophomore diver from Fort Collins, had the best collegiate diving performance of her career at Denver, winning the 1-meter dive and taking a third-place finish in the 3-meter with career-best marks in both events.

The Rams are 41-12 all-time against the Cowgirls, but have not defeated them since Feb. 6, 2009.