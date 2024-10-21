Colorado Mesa Women, Drury Men Sit Atop CSCAA Division II October Polls

Courtesy: CSCAA
October 18, 2024 – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has released the October edition of the Division II Top 25 dual meet poll, with the Drury men and Colorado Mesa women starting the year ranked number one.
The committee, made up of Division II coaches, evaluates and ranks the nation’s top 25 dual meet teams based on several factors. These include head-to-head dual meet results, performances since the last rankings, season-long achievements, dual meet records, roster changes (such as injuries), and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It’s important to note that the poll is not intended to predict top finishers in a championship meet format.
On the men’s side, Drury (262 points) narrowly claims the top spot, ahead of GLVC rivals Indianapolis (256) and McKendree (250). Grand Valley (243) and Tampa (235) round out the top five. A total of 32 teams received votes as the dual meet season kicks off.
The women’s poll also featured 32 teams receiving votes. Colorado Mesa (244) takes the number one spot, with Grand Valley (233) edging out Nova Southeastern (231) for second place. Drury (212) and Wingate (208) complete the top five.
*Dual meet records are sourced from each institution’s website.
A full list of the rankings is available at: www.cscaa.org/top25
Each committee includes eleven representatives from across the country. The women and men committee chairs are Chris Villa (IUP) and Brent Noble (Indy).
Division II Men’s Poll Committee
Bryan Christiansen (Quincy), Andrew Makepeace (Augustana University (SD)), Matthew Gearing (Catawba), Ben Evans (Wingate), Brehan Kelley (PennWest Clarion), Brian Sharar (Fresno Pacific), Scotty Serio (Henderson State), Trevor Loomis (Oklahoma Christian), Jason Lintjer (Saginaw Valley State), Brent Noble (Indianapolis), Walker Thaning (Rollins).
Division II Women’s Poll Committee
Annie Anderson (St. Cloud State), Evan Anthony (Millersville), Mike Bishop (Tampa), Mike Darbee (Saginaw Valley State), Mathew Gearing (Catawba), Noah Hensley (Colorado School of Mines), Phil Kraus (West Florida), Shane Pelton (Cal State East Bay), Doug Schranck (Rockhurst), Chris Villa (Indiana University of Pennsylvania)
The upcoming poll release dates are as follows:
- Friday, November 15, 2024
- Friday, December 20, 2024
- Friday, January 24, 2025
- Friday, February 7, 2025
- Friday, March 7, 2025.
DIVISION II MEN
|RK
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1
|NR
|Drury
|262
|1-0
|2
|NR
|Indianapolis
|256
|0-0
|3
|NR
|McKendree
|250
|1-0
|4
|NR
|Grand Valley
|243
|2-0
|5
|NR
|Tampa
|235
|0-0
|6
|NR
|Colorado Mesa
|231
|0-4
|7
|NR
|Wingate
|212
|1-1
|8
|NR
|Nova Southeastern
|174
|2-0
|8
|NR
|Lewis
|167
|1-0
|10
|NR
|Northern Michigan
|158
|0-2
|11
|NR
|Findlay
|158
|0-0
|12
|NR
|Henderson State
|140
|1-0
|12
|NR
|Oklahoma Christian
|139
|0-2
|14
|NR
|Saint Cloud
|132
|1-0
|14
|NR
|Saginaw Valley State
|125
|2-1
|16
|NR
|Florida Southern
|121
|0-0
|17
|NR
|Simon Fraser
|108
|2-0
|18
|NR
|Wayne State
|88
|0-0
|19
|NR
|West Chester
|60
|1-0
|20
|NR
|Ouachita Baptist
|58
|0-1
|21
|NR
|Davenport
|52
|0-0
|22
|NR
|Delta State
|48
|0-1
|23
|NR
|Mines
|38
|0-0
|24
|NR
|Missouri S&T
|34
|1-1
|25
|NR
|Catawba
|31
|2-0
Also Receiving Votes: Rollins (17), Fresno Pacific (11), Florida Tech (9), Carson Newman (8), Rockhurst (5), Lynn (3), UMSL (1)
DIVISION II WOMEN
|RK
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1
|NR
|Colorado Mesa
|244
|3-3
|2
|NR
|Grand Valley
|233
|2-0
|3
|NR
|Nova Southeastern
|231
|2-0
|4
|NR
|Drury
|212
|0-1
|5
|NR
|Wingate
|208
|1-1
|6
|NR
|West Florida
|196
|1-2
|7
|NR
|Tampa
|189
|0-0
|8
|NR
|Simon Fraser
|154
|1-2
|9
|NR
|Indianapolis
|153
|0-0
|10
|NR
|Northern Michigan
|150
|2-0
|11
|NR
|Delta State
|142
|0-1
|12
|NR
|West Chester
|130
|1-0
|13
|NR
|Davenport
|112
|0-0
|14
|NR
|Carson-Newman
|102
|1-1
|15
|NR
|Cal State East Bay
|98
|0-2
|16
|NR
|Augustana (SD)
|97
|0-0
|17
|NR
|Findlay
|92
|0-0
|18
|NR
|Lynn
|90
|0-0
|19
|NR
|Wayne State
|71
|1-0
|20
|NR
|McKendree
|69
|0-1
|21
|NR
|Catawba
|53
|2-1
|22
|NR
|Azusa Pacific
|48
|0-0
|23
|NR
|Oklahoma Christian
|38
|2-0
|24
|NR
|Biola
|31
|3-0
|25
|NR
|Mines
|27
|0-0
Also Receiving Votes: PennWest- Clarion (18), Minnesota State (16), Henderson State (13), UNC-Pembroke (11), Saginaw Valley State (8), Minnesota-Moorhead (7), Saint Cloud (6), UMSL (1)
St. Cloud men beat NMU (twice if you count Friday and Saturday as different meets) but are 4 spots behind them… committee members, please explain.