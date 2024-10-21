Colorado Mesa Women, Drury Men Sit Atop CSCAA Division II October Polls

Courtesy: CSCAA

October 18, 2024 – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has released the October edition of the Division II Top 25 dual meet poll, with the Drury men and Colorado Mesa women starting the year ranked number one.

The committee, made up of Division II coaches, evaluates and ranks the nation’s top 25 dual meet teams based on several factors. These include head-to-head dual meet results, performances since the last rankings, season-long achievements, dual meet records, roster changes (such as injuries), and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It’s important to note that the poll is not intended to predict top finishers in a championship meet format.

On the men’s side, Drury (262 points) narrowly claims the top spot, ahead of GLVC rivals Indianapolis (256) and McKendree (250). Grand Valley (243) and Tampa (235) round out the top five. A total of 32 teams received votes as the dual meet season kicks off.

The women’s poll also featured 32 teams receiving votes. Colorado Mesa (244) takes the number one spot, with Grand Valley (233) edging out Nova Southeastern (231) for second place. Drury (212) and Wingate (208) complete the top five.

*Dual meet records are sourced from each institution’s website.

Each committee includes eleven representatives from across the country. The women and men committee chairs are Chris Villa (IUP) and Brent Noble (Indy).

Division II Men’s Poll Committee

Bryan Christiansen (Quincy), Andrew Makepeace (Augustana University (SD)), Matthew Gearing (Catawba), Ben Evans (Wingate), Brehan Kelley (PennWest Clarion), Brian Sharar (Fresno Pacific), Scotty Serio (Henderson State), Trevor Loomis (Oklahoma Christian), Jason Lintjer (Saginaw Valley State), Brent Noble (Indianapolis), Walker Thaning (Rollins).

Division II Women’s Poll Committee

Annie Anderson (St. Cloud State), Evan Anthony (Millersville), Mike Bishop (Tampa), Mike Darbee (Saginaw Valley State), Mathew Gearing (Catawba), Noah Hensley (Colorado School of Mines), Phil Kraus (West Florida), Shane Pelton (Cal State East Bay), Doug Schranck (Rockhurst), Chris Villa (Indiana University of Pennsylvania)

The upcoming poll release dates are as follows:

Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, December 20, 2024

Friday, January 24, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025.

DIVISION II MEN

RK Prv Team Points Record 1 NR Drury 262 1-0 2 NR Indianapolis 256 0-0 3 NR McKendree 250 1-0 4 NR Grand Valley 243 2-0 5 NR Tampa 235 0-0 6 NR Colorado Mesa 231 0-4 7 NR Wingate 212 1-1 8 NR Nova Southeastern 174 2-0 8 NR Lewis 167 1-0 10 NR Northern Michigan 158 0-2 11 NR Findlay 158 0-0 12 NR Henderson State 140 1-0 12 NR Oklahoma Christian 139 0-2 14 NR Saint Cloud 132 1-0 14 NR Saginaw Valley State 125 2-1 16 NR Florida Southern 121 0-0 17 NR Simon Fraser 108 2-0 18 NR Wayne State 88 0-0 19 NR West Chester 60 1-0 20 NR Ouachita Baptist 58 0-1 21 NR Davenport 52 0-0 22 NR Delta State 48 0-1 23 NR Mines 38 0-0 24 NR Missouri S&T 34 1-1 25 NR Catawba 31 2-0

Also Receiving Votes: Rollins (17), Fresno Pacific (11), Florida Tech (9), Carson Newman (8), Rockhurst (5), Lynn (3), UMSL (1)

DIVISION II WOMEN

RK Prv Team Points Record 1 NR Colorado Mesa 244 3-3 2 NR Grand Valley 233 2-0 3 NR Nova Southeastern 231 2-0 4 NR Drury 212 0-1 5 NR Wingate 208 1-1 6 NR West Florida 196 1-2 7 NR Tampa 189 0-0 8 NR Simon Fraser 154 1-2 9 NR Indianapolis 153 0-0 10 NR Northern Michigan 150 2-0 11 NR Delta State 142 0-1 12 NR West Chester 130 1-0 13 NR Davenport 112 0-0 14 NR Carson-Newman 102 1-1 15 NR Cal State East Bay 98 0-2 16 NR Augustana (SD) 97 0-0 17 NR Findlay 92 0-0 18 NR Lynn 90 0-0 19 NR Wayne State 71 1-0 20 NR McKendree 69 0-1 21 NR Catawba 53 2-1 22 NR Azusa Pacific 48 0-0 23 NR Oklahoma Christian 38 2-0 24 NR Biola 31 3-0 25 NR Mines 27 0-0

Also Receiving Votes: PennWest- Clarion (18), Minnesota State (16), Henderson State (13), UNC-Pembroke (11), Saginaw Valley State (8), Minnesota-Moorhead (7), Saint Cloud (6), UMSL (1)