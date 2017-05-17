Colorado High School Boys Swim and Dive State Meet Preview

Colorado High School Boys Swim And Dive State Meet

PrepSwimCo.com has released their psych sheet for the 2017 Colorado boys’ high school state meet for both Class 4A (small schools) and 5A (big schools).

The 2016 State Champions, Cheyenne Mountain High School, continues to be at the top in the final 4A team rankings with 322 points. The team stands over 100 points ahead of second place, Thompson Valley(209). Cheyenne Mountain is the top rank in all three relays by over 2 seconds in each one. Senior Daniel Carr is the top rank in the 50-yard freestyle(20.64), by over 1 second, and the 500-yard freestyle(4:39.93) by over 3 seconds.

The two-time defending State Champions of 5A, Fossil Ridge High School continues the streak of being the top rank, sitting at 329 points. They are over 100 points ahead of second rank Cherry Creek (202). Fossil Ridge is the top rank in the 200 medley, 200 free relay and the 400 free relay. The team shows a lot of depth in the 50-yard freestyle with three swimmers in the top 8. Fossil Ridge also shows depth in the 100-yard freestyle with three in the top 8. Junior Danny Kovac sits at second in the 100-yard backstroke (49.92), less than half a second from first place seed Gavin Olson of Columbine (59.58). Kovac also sits at third in the 100-yard butterfly (49.57), less than half a second from first place Michael Zarian from Fairview (49.15).

The 2017 Colorado Boy’s State Championship meet runs from May 19th and 20th. Class 4A will be held at USAFA, Colorado Springs, and Class 5A will be held at VMAC, Thornton.

4A Team Rankings

Cheyenne Mountain-310 Thompson Valley-239 Valor Christian-200 Golden-169 Windsor-139 Pine Creek-122 Montrose-117 Evergreen-112 Coronado-99 George Washington-98 Silver Creek-78 Discovery Canyon-74 Estes Park-70 Glenwood Springs-63 Pueblo County-63 D’Evelyn-59 Mullen-55 Wheat Ridge-51 Loveland-45 Air Academy-44

5A Team Rankings