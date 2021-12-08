College Swimming Weekly Preview: Dec. 8-12, 2021

The dust has settled from invite season, with a few dual meets scheduled here and there over the next two weeks before the holidays. The majority of teams will take a break from competing until the new year.

A few teams have a pair of meets on this week’s slate, including Navy, George Washington and Omaha, and we’ll also see rivals Iowa and Iowa State go head-to-head in a women’s meet on Friday. There will also be a quad-meet (women) and tri-meet (men) featuring Grand Canyon, NAU, ACU and Ottawa (Ariz.)

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.