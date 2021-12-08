Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: Dec. 8-12, 2021

The dust has settled from invite season, with a few dual meets scheduled here and there over the next two weeks before the holidays. The majority of teams will take a break from competing until the new year.

A few teams have a pair of meets on this week’s slate, including Navy, George Washington and Omaha, and we’ll also see rivals Iowa and Iowa State go head-to-head in a women’s meet on Friday. There will also be a quad-meet (women) and tri-meet (men) featuring Grand Canyon, NAU, ACU and Ottawa (Ariz.)

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.

Meet Date Men Women
Winter Junior Championships 12/8-12/11 x x
Winter Diving Nationals 12/13-12/19 x x
Navy vs GW 12/10 x x
GW vs American 12/11 x x
Iowa State vs Iowa 12/10 x
Northeastern vs UNH 12/11 x
San Diego vs Dixie State 12/11 x
Fresno State vs CSU Bakersfield 12/11 x
Navy vs Army 12/9 x x
Omaha vs Nebraska 12/10 x
Omaha vs UNI 12/11 x
Grand Canyon/Ottawa University of Arizona/ACU/NAU 12/11 x x
Yale vs Southern Connecticut 12/9 x x

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!