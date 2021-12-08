College Swimming Weekly Preview: Dec. 8-12, 2021

The dust has settled from invite season, with a few dual meets scheduled here and there over the next two weeks before the holidays. The majority of teams will take a break from competing until the new year.
A few teams have a pair of meets on this week’s slate, including Navy, George Washington and Omaha, and we’ll also see rivals Iowa and Iowa State go head-to-head in a women’s meet on Friday. There will also be a quad-meet (women) and tri-meet (men) featuring Grand Canyon, NAU, ACU and Ottawa (Ariz.)
Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Winter Junior Championships
|12/8-12/11
|x
|x
|Winter Diving Nationals
|12/13-12/19
|x
|x
|Navy vs GW
|12/10
|x
|x
|GW vs American
|12/11
|x
|x
|Iowa State vs Iowa
|12/10
|x
|Northeastern vs UNH
|12/11
|x
|San Diego vs Dixie State
|12/11
|x
|Fresno State vs CSU Bakersfield
|12/11
|x
|Navy vs Army
|12/9
|x
|x
|Omaha vs Nebraska
|12/10
|x
|Omaha vs UNI
|12/11
|x
|Grand Canyon/Ottawa University of Arizona/ACU/NAU
|12/11
|x
|x
|Yale vs Southern Connecticut
|12/9
|x
|x