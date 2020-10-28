Colin Zhang Hits 56.8 100 Breast For 19th All-Time In 13-14 Age Group

2020 Patriot Intersquad Invite 2020
- October 24-26, 2020
- Lincolnshire, Illinois
- Patriot Natatorium
- Results on Meet Mobile: “Patriot Intersquad Invite 2020”
Patriot Aquatic Club swimmers were in action over the weekend at a home intersquad in Lincolnshire, their second time-trial style competition of the month. The team also held a meet on October 11.
The top swim of the meet came from 14-year-old Colin Zhang, who obliterated his best time in the 100 breaststroke en route to becoming the 19th fastest swimmer ever in the U.S. boys 13-14 age group.
Zhang recorded a time of 56.84 to earn that ranking, which incredibly marked his first time under a minute. Zhang had previously been 1:00.99 in the event back in January.
Reece Whitley is the NAG record holder in the event in 53.06, and then Michael Andrew (53.88) and Ethan Dang (55.06) are the only other two to ever break 56 seconds in the age group, indicating Zhang could have a chance to shoot way up the rankings if he can chop off more time before his 15th birthday (which, per USA Swimming’s database, won’t be until sometime after March 10, 2021).
Zhang also had a standout showing in the 200 breast, knocking over five seconds off his previous best time in 2:05.32, putting him 72nd all-time in the 13-14 age group. He had set his PB just two weeks prior in 2:10.71.
He made it three-for-three by taking off a second in the 200 IM (1:59.78), and also split 56.82 on the 400 medley relay swimming breaststroke.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- 15-year-old Jaden Heinlein put up a strong swim in the men’s 200 back, clocking 1:49.51 to narrowly miss his lifetime best of 1:48.77 set in March. Heinlein also lowered his PB leading off the 400 medley relay, clocking 51.39 in the 100 backstroke to lower his 51.62 from January.
- Alex Eastmond, 18, had the top swim in the women’s 200 back in 2:02.06, marking her second-fastest swim ever behind her 1:59.63 from the Illinois Senior Championships in March. Eastmond also led off the 400 free relay in 51.76, lowering her 100 free best by .09.
- 15-year-old Brandon Xiong took almost two seconds off his 100 free PB in 48.66, having gone a best of 50.47 on October 11, and followed that with a 47.49 relay split. He also narrowly missed a 50 free PB in 21.87.
- Omar Fathallah was the fastest male swimmer in the 50 free, clocking 21.28, and also set a new best time in the 100 fly in 52.23.
- A pair of 15-year-olds girls set lifetime bests in the 100 back, as Annika Parkhe dropped .06 leading off the medley relay in 56.10, and Abby Collins took over two seconds off in the individual event at 58.24 for her first time sub-1:00. Parkhe also set a PB in the 100 free (52.08), and Collins did so in the 50 free (24.56).
- 17-year-old Adry Kasemets chopped exactly three seconds off her lifetime best from March in the women’s 200 breast (2:19.03), and went under her flat start best (1:01.89) on a 100 breast relay split in 1:01.65.