Colin Zhang Hits 56.8 100 Breast For 19th All-Time In 13-14 Age Group

2020 Patriot Intersquad Invite 2020

October 24-26, 2020

Lincolnshire, Illinois

Patriot Natatorium

Patriot Aquatic Club swimmers were in action over the weekend at a home intersquad in Lincolnshire, their second time-trial style competition of the month. The team also held a meet on October 11.

The top swim of the meet came from 14-year-old Colin Zhang, who obliterated his best time in the 100 breaststroke en route to becoming the 19th fastest swimmer ever in the U.S. boys 13-14 age group.

Zhang recorded a time of 56.84 to earn that ranking, which incredibly marked his first time under a minute. Zhang had previously been 1:00.99 in the event back in January.

Reece Whitley is the NAG record holder in the event in 53.06, and then Michael Andrew (53.88) and Ethan Dang (55.06) are the only other two to ever break 56 seconds in the age group, indicating Zhang could have a chance to shoot way up the rankings if he can chop off more time before his 15th birthday (which, per USA Swimming’s database, won’t be until sometime after March 10, 2021).

Zhang also had a standout showing in the 200 breast, knocking over five seconds off his previous best time in 2:05.32, putting him 72nd all-time in the 13-14 age group. He had set his PB just two weeks prior in 2:10.71.

He made it three-for-three by taking off a second in the 200 IM (1:59.78), and also split 56.82 on the 400 medley relay swimming breaststroke.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS