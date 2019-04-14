Cody Miller Reveals New Movie-Themed Podcast (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Reported by Spencer Penland.

MEN’S 100 BREAST

PSS Record: Adam Peaty – 58.86

Top 3 Finishers:

GOLD: Cody Miller – 1:00.98

Andrew Wilson – 1:01.04 BRONZE: Nic Fink – 1:01.05

Cody Miller managed to hold on to win the race tonight in an incredibly tight finish. Miller was out the fastest in the field – 28.31, but the race only tightened as it went on. Andrew Wilson outsplit Miller by about 2-tenths of a second on the 2nd 50, bringing himself just 0.06 seconds behind Miller at the finish. Nic Fink was just 0.01 seconds behind Wilson for Bronze, and Kevin Cordes was 4th with a 1:01.08, just .03 seconds off Fink.