Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cody Miller Reveals New Movie-Themed Podcast (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Reported by Spencer Penland.

MEN’S 100 BREAST

  • PSS Record: Adam Peaty – 58.86

Top 3 Finishers:

  • GOLD: Cody Miller – 1:00.98
  • SILVER: Andrew Wilson – 1:01.04
  • BRONZE: Nic Fink – 1:01.05

Cody Miller managed to hold on to win the race tonight in an incredibly tight finish. Miller was out the fastest in the field – 28.31, but the race only tightened as it went on. Andrew Wilson outsplit Miller by about 2-tenths of a second on the 2nd 50, bringing himself just 0.06 seconds behind Miller at the finish. Nic Fink was just 0.01 seconds behind Wilson for Bronze, and Kevin Cordes was 4th with a 1:01.08, just .03 seconds off Fink.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!