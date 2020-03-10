Club Championship Meets Dropping Amid Coronavirus-Related Closures & Mandates

Pacific Swimming, Potomac Valley Swimming and the New England Region YMCA are among the authorities to cancel age group championship meets Tuesday due to coronavirus-related closures and mandates.

Pacific Swimming canceled its upcoming Junior Olympic Championships at the Santa Clara Swim Club after Santa Clara County issued a mandate barring gatherings of 1,000 or more people Monday night.

Potomac Valley Swimming announced Tuesday it would cancel its upcoming JO meet Mafter the host, the University of Maryland, canceled all campus events through April 5.

“It is too early to know if the meet can be rescheduled at a later date,” PVS chair Tim Husson wrote in the announcement.

The 2020 New England YMCA Swimming Championship was also canceled as of Tuesday due to host school MIT’s ban on events bringing more than 150 people to campus.

“We asked for an exemption for our event, but the University said they are remaining firm on the policy,” the New England announcement said.

SwimSwam will continue to update this article with announced meet cancelations.