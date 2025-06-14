Close Calls On Day Four Of Spanish World Championship Trials

CXII Spanish Summer Championships

We saw day four of the CXII Spanish Summer Championships unfold this evening from Mallorca with a zero count in terms of 2o25 World Championships qualifiers.

Laura Cabanes Garzas gave it her best shot in the women’s 200m fly, registering a gold medal-worthy swim of 2:09.23.

That represented the sole time of the field under the 2:10 barrier, although a minimum of 2:09.21 was needed to add her name to the Spanish roster for next month’s World Championships.

The men’s 200m fly saw Arbidel Gonzalez Alvarez get to the wall in 1:55.91, a result within striking distance of his own Spanish record of 1:54.99 notched at the 2023 World Championships.

Tonight, Miguel Martinez Novoa earned silver in 1:58.20 and Mario Arias Diez brought home the bronze in 1:58.20.

The men were chasing a QT of 1:56.51 for Singapore, a barrier under which only two competitors have ever been under.

Additional Notes