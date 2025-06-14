Close Calls On Day Four Of Spanish World Championship Trials

CXII Spanish Summer Championships
- Wednesday, June 11th – Sunday, June 15th
- Mallorca, Spain
- LCM (50m)
We saw day four of the CXII Spanish Summer Championships unfold this evening from Mallorca with a zero count in terms of 2o25 World Championships qualifiers.
Laura Cabanes Garzas gave it her best shot in the women’s 200m fly, registering a gold medal-worthy swim of 2:09.23.
That represented the sole time of the field under the 2:10 barrier, although a minimum of 2:09.21 was needed to add her name to the Spanish roster for next month’s World Championships.
The men’s 200m fly saw Arbidel Gonzalez Alvarez get to the wall in 1:55.91, a result within striking distance of his own Spanish record of 1:54.99 notched at the 2023 World Championships.
Tonight, Miguel Martinez Novoa earned silver in 1:58.20 and Mario Arias Diez brought home the bronze in 1:58.20.
The men were chasing a QT of 1:56.51 for Singapore, a barrier under which only two competitors have ever been under.
Additional Notes
- Lorrane Ferreira reaped gold in the women’s 50m free, topping the podium in 25.22 ahead of Carmen Weiler who settled for silver a hair back in 25.27.
- The men’s 50m free saw Sergio De Celis Montalban touch first, turning in a time of 22.11 to fall only .06 outside the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 25.05.