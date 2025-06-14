Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Close Calls On Day Four Of Spanish World Championship Trials

CXII Spanish Summer Championships

We saw day four of the CXII Spanish Summer Championships unfold this evening from Mallorca with a zero count in terms of 2o25 World Championships qualifiers.

Laura Cabanes Garzas gave it her best shot in the women’s 200m fly, registering a gold medal-worthy swim of 2:09.23.

That represented the sole time of the field under the 2:10 barrier, although a minimum of 2:09.21 was needed to add her name to the Spanish roster for next month’s World Championships.

The men’s 200m fly saw Arbidel Gonzalez Alvarez get to the wall in 1:55.91, a result within striking distance of his own Spanish record of 1:54.99 notched at the 2023 World Championships.

Tonight, Miguel Martinez Novoa earned silver in 1:58.20 and Mario Arias Diez brought home the bronze in 1:58.20.

The men were chasing a QT of 1:56.51 for Singapore, a barrier under which only two competitors have ever been under.

Additional Notes

  • Lorrane Ferreira reaped gold in the women’s 50m free, topping the podium in 25.22 ahead of Carmen Weiler who settled for silver a hair back in 25.27.
  • The men’s 50m free saw Sergio De Celis Montalban touch first, turning in a time of 22.11 to fall only .06 outside the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 25.05.

