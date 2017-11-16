Class of 2018: 680+ Early Commitments and Counting at End of Early Period

The Early Signing Period ended yesterday. As we take stock of the high school class of 2018, we notice that we have written articles about 680+ student-athletes and their intentions to swim at the collegiate level in 2018-19. We have covered the top 20 boys in the class and the top 20 girls; we have written about NCAA Divsions I, II, and III and NAIA.

If you didn’t sign a National Letter of Intent in the Early Period, do not despair. Only a handful of colleges have completed their rosters for the fall of 2018. Most coaches are still actively recruiting swimmers and divers for 2018-19.

The SwimSwam Commitment Database (below) gives a snapshot of where the collegiate swimmers are coming from and for whom they have committed to swim. You can sort by club team, college, conference, home state, school, LSC, etc. We are updating the database constantly, so remember to refresh it daily. As a reminder, here is the calendar for signing NLIs to swim/dive in college:

Early Signing Period for Swimming and Diving, high school class of 2018

Beginning – November 8, 2017

End – November 15, 2017

Regular Signing Period for Swimming and Diving, high school class of 2018