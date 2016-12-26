Chicago Wolfpack 10&Under Girls Shatter State Record

The 10&Under girls of the Chicago Wolfpack smashed the state’s 400 yard freestyle relay record, taking 15 seconds off the old mark.

The team was made up of Maya Arroyo, Jada Lathrop, Amelia Mariano and Gabby Veliz and went 3:57.57. They become the first team in Illinois state history in the age group to crack four minutes. USA Swimming doesn’t hold official NAG records for 10 & Unders in the 400 yard relays, but the swim is among the fastest ever recorded in the age group. The only relay listed ahead of the Wolfpack on USA Swimming’s database is a 2013 team from Auburn Aquatics that went 3:53.31.

The old Illinois state record was 4:13.25. The Wolfpack broke the record at the CWAC Candy Cane Challenge on Saturday, December 17.

Arroyo went 56.90 leading off, Lathrop split 1:01.61, Mariano 1:01.00 and Veliz was 58.06 for the Wolfpack. The team trains out of the University of Illinois – Chicago in downtown Chicago. All four girls will still be 10 for another month, and the team’s coach says the foursome will likely swim a 200 free relay at a meet early next month in search of another record-breaking swim.