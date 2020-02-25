Cheverus Wins 6 Events to Take Maine Class A Boys State Title

2020 ME Boys Class A States

Swimming & Diving

February 15th, 2020

Short Course Yards

Results

TOP 5 TEAM STANDINGS

Cheverus High School – 326 Bangor High School – 295 Scarborough High School – 253 Kennebunk High School – 198 Falmouth High School – 186

The Cheverus High School boys took home the state title at the 2020 Maine High School Class A meet recently. Cheverus won 6 events on the meet, marking the most of any team.

The first Cheverus win came in the 200 IM, where senior Jack Martin took the title with a 2:02.10. Martin’s victory came on the back of a 28.10 split on the final 50, which opened up a giant lead over runner-up Martin Guarnieri (2:05.91), who came home in 31.19. Martin was also a member of Cheverus’ winning 400 free relay, providing a 50.38 split on the 2nd leg. Junior Brim Peabody led the squad off in 49.34, and was followed by Martin, then junior Owen Gallo-Wagoner (51.69), and senior Quinton Hastings (47.62), touching in a final time of 3:19.03.

Brim Peabody was just coming off a win in the 100 breast when he was part of the winning relay. In the 100 breast, Peabody swam a 1:00.32, besting the field by 3 seconds. He was just off his personal best of 1:00.11. Peabody also had won the 500 free, swimming a 4:48.33, which also came in off his personal best of 4:41.92.

Cheverus also picked up wins in the 50 free and 100 free. Senior Quinton Hastings swam a 21.58 in the 50 to narrowly beat out Bangor sophomore Connor Prouty, who swam a 21.64. After the diving break, Hastings came back to swim a 47.12 for victory in the 100 free, beating the field by over 1 second.

Bangor picked up 4 wins on the meet, taking the first event of the day, the 200 medley relay. Connor Prouty led the Bangor squad off in 25.91, and was followed by Carson Prouty with a qucik 25.74, Tate Scovil in 26.68, and Brady Hand in 22.44, touching in 1:40.77.

Carson Prouty, a Bangor senior, went on to win the 100 fly, swimming a 52.53. Prouty took the race out incredibly fast, splitting 23.08 on the first 50. He then fell off the pace hard, coming home in 29.45. Prouty also picked up a decisive victory in the 100 backstroke, where he swam a 51.88 to top the field by 2.40 seconds.

Carson Prouty also led off the winning Bangor 200 free relay with a 21.16, and was followed by Brady Hand with a 22.93. Griffin Erb and Fritz Oldenburg brought the squad home with splits of 23.50 and 23.46 respectively, helping Bangor to a final time of 1:31.05.

Scarborough High School came away from the meet with a win in the 200 free, where freshman Ethan Schulz swam a 1:45.81 to clear the field. The freshman got his hand on the wall first by over 2 seconds. Mt. Ararat High School claimed the lone diving event of the meet, with sophomore Anibal Berry-Gaviria crushing the field with a final score of 464.65.