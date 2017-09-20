Check Out The Initial LEN Event Calendar For 2018

The Ligue Européenne de Natation (LEN) has released the initial version of its events calendar for the year 2018. Although the document’s listing is sure to grow as more dates are announced throughout Europe, the succinct calendar does include 2 major swimming competitions.

The 2018 European Junior Swimming Championships are being held in Helsinki, Finland from July 4th-8th, while the senior edition of the European Swimming Championships are slated for August 3rd-12th in Glasgow, Great Britain.

The calendar can be found here, with the initial version displayed below.