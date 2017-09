“Champion des Jahres”: Hentke und Schreiber als “Ninja Warriors”

After taking part at Champion des Jahres 2009, this year I'm the plus one of Franziska Hentke. This 1 week holiday at ROBINSON Club Apulia is organized by Deutsche Sporthilfe to honor the greatest German medalist of the last 12months. Every day we have a great program, like the challenge of the day. Today it was Ninja Warrior. I made it into the final, but I need to work on my finish. 😆🥉

Posted by Daniela Schreiber (Schwimmerin) on Sunday, September 24, 2017