Cedar Park Girls Roar To Texas 5A State Title After Placing Ninth In 2022

2023 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS – 5A GIRLS

February 17-18, 2023

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

SCY (25 yards)

After a ninth-place finish last year, the Cedar Park High School girls emerged with the Texas 5A High School State Championship title last month, scoring 194 points to handily outpace runner-up Frisco Reedy (160).

Best in Texas! UIL 5A State Champs! #CPProud pic.twitter.com/aoaRnhYLHj — Cedar Park HS (@CPHS_TWolves) February 19, 2023

Cedar Park was propelled to victory by sophomore Ella Mongenel and senior Michaela Klotz, who combined for 73 individual points, and the team also picked up one relay win.

Mongenel was a driving force behind the team’s win in the 200 medley relay, as she threw down a 22.50 anchor leg to move them up from fifth at the final exchange into first at the wall in 1:47.53.

Mongenel, who also represents Nitro Swimming in club competition, then won the 50 free individually in a time of 22.90, having set a best time of 22.61 at Winter Juniors – West this past December.

Mongenel then had an exciting battle in the 100 freestyle, with fellow sophomore KK LeBlanc of Friendswood claiming victory in 49.86, as Mongenel took second in 50.21 after hitting a PB of 50.04 in the heats. LeBlanc’s swim was also a massive best time, having entered the competition never having been under 51 seconds.

Klotz, who is committed to Rice University, moved up from fourth last year to win the 100 breast in a personal best time of 1:02.60.

In the 200 IM, Woodrow Wilson junior Campbell Chase set a new 5A record in a time of 1:58.88, breaking the 2019 mark of 1:59.33 previously held by current ASU star Lindsay Looney.

Chase’s win was her second in a row, and her best time sits at 1:57.62 set at the 2022 NCSA Spring Championships.

Another record previously held by Looney fell in the 100 fly, where Nacogdoches senior Ava Whitaker clocked 53.16 in the prelims to lower the mark of 53.28 set by Looney in 2019.

An Indiana commit, Whitaker then reset her best time in the final, winning in 52.36. She also set a PB in the 200 IM, placing second to Chase in 2:00.15.

Another record swim came in the 100 back, where McKinney North junior Camille Murray broke her 5A record set last year in the prelims, going 53.46 to undercut her previous mark of 53.82, and then she got all the way down to 53.13 to dominate the final by well over three seconds.

Murray, who also placed second in the 100 fly (54.24), is committed to Louisville for the fall of 2024.

OTHER WINNERS

200 free – Ellis Fox, Lubbock – 1:50.63

500 free – Lauren Matula, Lake Creek – 4:57.39

200 free relay – Fulshear – 1:37.74

400 free relay – Lubbock – 3:32.52

1-meter diving – Maria Faoro, Lovejoy – 471.25

FINAL TEAM SCORES – TOP 5