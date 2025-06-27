Ceccon: “That Time Means Next to Nothing” – Highlights And Quotes From Day 1 At Settecolli

2025 SETTECOLLI TROPHY

The 2025 Settecolli Trophy opened in Rome, Italy, with a full day of racing at the historic Foro Italico. While the atmosphere was electric and the stands packed, Day 1 belonged as much to the interviews as to the results. Thomas Ceccon, runner-up in the men’s 100 backstroke, offered a candid post-race reflection, setting the tone for a night rich with personal insights and international flavor.

From Simona Quadarella’s homecoming victory to Angelina Köhler’s national record and Noè Ponti’s confident sprint, Rome delivered fireworks both in and out of the pool.

MEN’S 100M BACKSTROKE

Thomas Ceccon (ITA) struggled to find his rhythm in the 100 backstroke, finishing second in 53.31 — far from his usual standard.

Ceccon’s post-race reflections on Rai 2:

It was a good race. I’m satisfied, even though I didn’t come here in the best condition. I’m trying to understand why — I should still be able to swim a decent 100 back even when I’m not feeling great. Maybe I’m not used to competing at this level anymore. I didn’t feel great in the water. Maybe I wasn’t fully focused, I don’t know.

The Russians are back. I knew Lifintsev and Christou would be the ones to beat today. But that time… I didn’t expect to swim 51, but certainly not this either. I’m not feeling my best today.

I’ve just been really tired lately. I don’t feel unwell. Tomorrow I’ll swim the 100 free, and the 200 free on Saturday. I don’t even want to know my splits — 53.3 means next to nothing.

What I took home from Australia was the incredible team energy — something I’ve never felt before. That’s what we’re working on.

Women’s 50M Backstroke

Gold: Federica Toma (ITA)

I can’t say I didn’t expect it. I knew I had more to give. It’s a great satisfaction.

Silver: Lauren Cox (GBR)

I missed racing in this incredible pool.

Bronze: Francesca Pasquino (ITA)

It’s a huge emotion. The Italian fans are wonderful — it’s always great to race here.

Men’s 400M Freestyle

Gold: Marco De Tullio (ITA)

I can finally say I’m happy. Being back at this level, here in Rome, makes all the difference.

Silver: Florian Wellbrock (GER)

Racing with De Tullio helped me a lot — he went out fast from the first meter.

Bronze: Davide Machello (ITA)

I felt good, especially over the last 50 meters where I could really pick it up.

Women’s 200M Freestyle

Gold: Freya Colbert (GBR)

I was hoping for a faster time, but I’m happy with the medal.

Silver: Abbie Wood (GBR)

This performance aligns with where I’m at right now in my training.

Bronze: Bianca Nannucci (ITA)

I have a whole year to improve. I’ll be moving to Virginia in September — I’m excited for that new chapter.

Men’s 100M Breaststroke

Gold: Ludovico Viberti (ITA)

I didn’t care about the time, just the win. I was hoping for a 58.9. Rome is always beautiful.

Silver: Ivan Kozhakin (NAB)

I’m training for Worlds. Racing Nicolò is always great.

Bronze: Nicolò Martinenghi (ITA)

I just wanted to have fun. I gave it what I had inside.

Women’s 100M Breaststroke

Gold: Angharad Evans (GBR)

A good test ahead of Worlds. The atmosphere in Rome is electric.

Silver: Mona McSharry (IRL)

Feeling good for this point in the season.

Bronze: Henrietta Fangli (HUN)

This is my third Settecolli. It means a lot — I’m really happy.

Men’s 100M Butterfly

Gold: Noe Ponti (SUI)

The race went really well, especially the first 50. I love this crowd. I feel ready for Worlds.

Silver: Federico Burdisso (ITA)

Staying at the top is tough. Coming back after a break is even tougher. I’m targeting the relay in Singapore.

Bronze: Andrei Minakov (NAB)

I had fun, even though I’m still quite loaded in training. Rome is one of my favorite cities in the world.

Women’s 50M Butterfly

Gold: Angelina Köhler (GER)

Winning and breaking my national record is fantastic. A great test for Singapore.

Silver: Anna Ntountounaki (GRE)

It’s a real honor to race at such a beautiful competition. Rome is amazing — just like the food and the people.

Bronze: Silvia Di Pietro (ITA)

I knew I’d have strong competition. The crowd reminded me of the European Championships.

Men’s 50M Freestyle

Gold: Egor Kornev (NAB)

Despite the heavy training load, I posted a good time. Rome reminds me of St. Petersburg.

Silver: Andrej Barna (SER)

The energy here pushes you to go faster than you think possible.

Bronze: Leonardo Deplano (ITA)

I’ve been racing here for 11 years. This is my favorite pool.

Women’s 1500M Freestyle

Gold: Simona Quadarella (ITA)

I didn’t think I’d go that fast. It was a great race — I’m ready for Worlds.

Silver: Isabel Gose (GER)

We’re just back from a training camp, and we’re still in a heavy load. For now, it’s all good.

Quotes courtesy of Italian broadcaster Rai 2