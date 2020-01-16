Cate Campbell Set To Race Open Water In Annual Sydney Harbour Tradition

In February 2019, the Australian sister swimming duo of Cate and Bronte Campbell represented 2 of almost 3500 swimmers who participated in the 36th annual Sydney Morning Herald Cole Classic open water swim in New South Wales. Their 1k adventure marked the Campbells’ first foray into open water swimming.

C1’s interest in open water has officially been piqued, as the 27-year-old Olympian announced via Instagram that she has entered another non-pool aquatic event.

“A year ago I moved to Sydney and did my first ocean swim and judging by this smile, I loved it (@reidy__ isn’t that funny)! So I’m doing another one! I’ve signed up for the @splashseriesevents on Australia Day! Sign up for just about the most Australian activity you can do on Australia Day,” reads C1’s Instagram post.

January 26th marks the 2nd event in the Splash Series, the Sydney Harbour Splash located in Rose Bay. The entire Series is run by Bondi Rescue’s Andrew ‘Reidy’ Reid, offering 1k, 2.5k and 5k swims for participants 16 years of age and older.

Sydney Harbour Splash benefits Dementia Australia, with the event taking place on Australia Day, celebrating the 1788 arrival of the First Fleet of British ships at Port Jackson, New South Wales, and the raising of the Flag of Great Britain at Sydney Cove by Governor Arthur Phillip.