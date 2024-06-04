Caspar Corbeau Excited to Race in Paris while Finding Balance with Dutch Training

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

May 29-30, 2024

Prelims/Finals: 9 am / 5 pm local, 3 am / 11 am ET

Barcelona, Spain

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualifying Event

Dutch Olympian Caspar Corbeau got a good chunk of racing in this past week, swimming in the AP International in London before attending the Barcelona and Monaco stops of the Mare Nostrum tour. Corbeau has seen success this long course season after moving to the Netherlands from Texas to train with the Dutch national team and looks to carry that momentum into Paris.