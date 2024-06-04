Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Caspar Corbeau Excited to Race in Paris while Finding Balance with Dutch Training

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

Dutch Olympian Caspar Corbeau got a good chunk of racing in this past week, swimming in the AP International in London before attending the Barcelona and Monaco stops of the Mare Nostrum tour. Corbeau has seen success this long course season after moving to the Netherlands from Texas to train with the Dutch national team and looks to carry that momentum into Paris.

Diehard
9 minutes ago

Coleman, did you go to all 3 stops of MN? First time?

RealCrocker5040
38 minutes ago

BIG TEXAS MAN YIPPEEEEEEEE

