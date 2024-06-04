Caspar Corbeau Excited to Race in Paris while Finding Balance with Dutch Training

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA
- May 29-30, 2024
- Prelims/Finals: 9 am / 5 pm local, 3 am / 11 am ET
- Barcelona, Spain
- LCM (50m)
- Olympic Qualifying Event
- Meet Central
- Entries
- Live Results
- Livestream
Dutch Olympian Caspar Corbeau got a good chunk of racing in this past week, swimming in the AP International in London before attending the Barcelona and Monaco stops of the Mare Nostrum tour. Corbeau has seen success this long course season after moving to the Netherlands from Texas to train with the Dutch national team and looks to carry that momentum into Paris.
Coleman, did you go to all 3 stops of MN? First time?
BIG TEXAS MAN YIPPEEEEEEEE