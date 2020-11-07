Casas, Quah Help Texas A&M to Decisive Victories over TCU

TEXAS A&M vs TCU

Friday, November 6th, 2020

Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX

Short Course Yards (SCY)

TEAM SCORES

MEN

Texas A&M – 180 TCU – 116

WOMEN

Texas A&M – 178 TCU – 106

MEN’S RECAP:

The Texas A&M Aggies posted decisive wins at home against TCU this evening. The headline swim of the night was A&M junior Shaine Casas’ 1:39.23 200 fly, which was both an Aggie school record and pool record. Casas also went on to swim a 4:19.97 500 free, although he swam exhibition, meaning his swim didn’t count towards team points. Casas also provided a 19.47 on the lead-off leg of the 200 free relay, after swimming a 21.73 in the individual 50 free. Casas’ 19.47 helped the squad of Hudson Smith (20.57), Jace Brown (20.48), and Mark Theall (19.72) post a 1:20.24 to win the relay convincingly.

Mark Theall was another bright spot for the Aggies, clocking a victory in the 500 free with a 4:19.51. Theall also provided a 2nd place finish with a 1:47.09 in the 200 fly, coming in behind Casas. Aggie junior Luke Stuart posted a decisive win the in the men’s 1000 free, clocking a 9:06.73 to touch as the only swimmer in the field under 9:20. Stuart also picked up a 2nd place finish in the 100 fly with a 49.28.

A&M senior Tanner Olson led the way in the 200 breast, posting a 1:57.53 to finish well over a second ahead of TCU’s Vitauts Silins (1:59.03).

TCU sophomore Piotr Sadlowski was in excellent form tonight, taking the men’s 100 fly by a huge margin, swimming a 47.51. Sadlowski had already turned in a 46.64 fly split on the TCU A 400 medley relay. He also provided TCU’s only sub-20 split on the 200 free relay, posting a 19.94 on the 3rd leg of the TCU A relay.

TCU also picked up a win in the 100 free, where sophomore Dusan Babic finished with a 45.01, narrowly out-touching Jace Brown (45.05). Another TCU sophomore, Vitauts Silins, was victorious in the 100 breast, swimming a 54.22.

WOMEN’S RECAP:

TCU freshman Cayla Prophater wont the women’s 1000 free in 10:07.49, narrowly beating out A&M’s Mollie Wright (10:08.41). Prophater’s swim was a new collegiate best by 14 seconds, and already makes her the 3rd fastest in the event in TCU history.

Texas A&M freshman Chloe Stepanek was electric for the Aggies, posting a dominant win in the 200 free. Stepanek clocked a 1:46.51, out-splitting every other swimmer in the field on every 50. She was also the only swimmer in the field to crack 1:50. Stepanek also swam exhibition in the 100 fly, swimming a 55.70, one of 4 TAMU swimmers to go 55 in the race. Fellow freshman Olivia Theall won the race with a 55.00, while Kara Eisenmann (55.14), and Caroline Theil (55.56) swam exhibition.

Aggie senior Jinq Quah picked up 3 wins on the day. Quah led the field in the 200 fly, swimming a 1:56.76, with teammate Taylor Pike in tow (1:57.03). Quah then picked up a win in the 200 back, where she touched in 1:59.66, establishing the only sub-2:00 time in the field. Quah then won the 400 IM by a huge margin, swimming a 4:12.90. She got out to a great start, splitting 2:02.26 on the first 200 (56.77/1:05.49). Quah won the race by 11.57 seconds.

BRYAN – COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 7 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team tallied 11 first-place finishes in a 180-116 win over TCU at the Rec Center Natatorium Friday evening.

Junior Shaine Casas highlighted the evening with a school- and pool-record breaking performance in the 200 Fly with a time of 1:39.23. The McAllen, Texas native also aided the Maroon & White to a first-place finish in the 200 Free Relay.

Senior Tanner Olson held his own as he earned a pair of first-place finishes in the 50 Free and 200 Breast.

Junior Ethan Gogulski touched the wall first in the two events he competed in, logging the top time in the 100 Back and 200 Back.

Juniors Luke Stuart and Clayton Bobo, along with senior Mark Theall, rounded out the top finishers for the Maroon & White.

In diving, the Aggies swept the 1-Meter with senior Kurtis Mathews earning a top-score of 393.53. Sophomore Tony Stewart took second with a score of 325.13, and freshman Kyle Sanchez was third with a score of 315.00. On the 3-Meter Sanchez took home the gold with a score of 357.23 and Stewart followed right behind with a score of 342.45.

Up Next:

The Aggies host eighth annual Art Adamson Invite, beginning on Nov. 18th at the Rec Center Natatorium.

Top Times On The Day:

400 Medley – Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Jace Brown, Jacob Schababerle – 3:12.13*

1000 Free – Luke Stuart – 9:06.73*

200 Free – Clayton Bobo – 1:38.12*

100 Back – Ethan Gogulski – 48.14*

100 Breast – Jacob Schababerle – 54.48

200 Fly – Shaine Casas – 1:39.23*

50 Free – Tanner Olson – 19.91*

100 Free – Jace Brown – 45.05

200 Back – Ethan Gogulski – 1:43.94*

200 Breast – Tanner Olson – 1:57.53*

500 Free – Mark Theall – 4:19.51*

100 Fly – Luke Stuart – 49.28

400 IM – Andres Puente – 3:50.10*

200 Free Relay – Shaine Casas, Hudson Smith, Jace Brown, Mark Theall – 1:20.24

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — TCU’s swimming and diving teams fell to Texas A&M Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium.

The Aggies defeated the men, 180-116, while the women lost, 178-106.

NCAA B Cut

Janis Silins notched his second NCAA B cut of the season in the 100 breast (54.22). The sophomore remains undefeated in the 100 breast this season.

NCAA Zone Cuts

Both Izzy Ashdown (305.40) and Connie Deighton (265.28) registered zone qualifying scores on 1-meter. Ashdown’s season-best score marked her second zone cut of the season.

Three in a Row

Emma Hultquist won the 100 free for the third time in as many meets. She adds Texas A&M to complete the trio with SMU and Kansas. So far this season, she has five wins in four meets.

In the 2020-21 season opener at Missouri, the sophomore nearly took the women’s 200 free, placing second by just 0.09 seconds. Her mark (1:48.88) placed her fifth in TCU’s record book.

Silins’ victory in the 100 breast was also his third in a row between Texas A&M, SMU and Missouri.

Top 10

Cayla Prophater clocked a 10:07.49 to win the 1000 free and move up to No. 3 on TCU’s all-time records. The freshman shaved 14 seconds off her previous collegiate-best time.

Back-To-Back

TCU’s Polish pistol, Piotr Sadlowski, won his second straight race in the 100 fly (47.51). Sadlowski recorded three wins in individual events between the 100 fly (48.12) and 50 (20.52) and 100 free (44.87) at SMU.

Next Up

The Frogs will be in the eastern time zone for a dual meet against Florida State on Nov. 14.