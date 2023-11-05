Carson Foster Posts 1:47.08/3:48.05 in the 200/400 Free, 2nd Fastest in the US this Season

2023 KEVIN B. PERRY SENIOR INVITATIONAL

November 2-6, 2023

La Mirada, California

La Mirada Splash! Regional Aquatic Center

Prelims – SCY (25 yards)/Finals – LCM (50 meters)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2023 CA Kevin B Perry Senior Meet @ RMDA v1”

Carson Foster claimed victory in both the 200 and 400 freestyle at the Kevin B. Perry Senior Invitational, establishing himself as the 2nd fastest swimmer in the country this season in each of the two races.

In the 400 freestyle on Friday, Foster went head-to-head with Texas Longhorn teammate David Johnston, who just posted the 3rd fastest 1000 freestyle of all-time on Thursday. Despite Johnston getting out to an early lead over the first 100 meters, Foster maintained a steady pace, closing the final 100 in a 55.74 to touch first in a 3:48.05. Johnston settled for second in 3:49.39, finishing exactly 10 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. With his time, Foster is now the second-fastest swimmer in the country this season,, only behind Kieran Smith (3:46.80).

Foster also won the 200 freestyle on Saturday by almost 5 seconds. In prelims, he posted a time of 1:32.29 (SCY) to easily take the top seed before switching into the long course pool for finals, where he swam a time of 1:47.08. Foster’s time also checks out as the second fastest time in the country this season, just trailing Smith (1:46.93).

In his signature 200 IM, Foster was disqualified in prelims, leaving age-grouper Bekzhan Yessengeldy to take the top spot in the event with a time of 2:06.98.

On the women’s side, Gabrielle Rose threw down a time of 1:10.95 in the 100 breaststroke to take down her own USMS 45-49 record of 1:10.96, winning the event by a second. The 46-year-old Rose also dipped under her own Master’s World Record time of 1:12.34. However, since the meet is only sanctioned by USA Swimming and not USMS, it is unclear whether or not her record will be recognized by World Aquatics.

17-year-old Teagan O’Dell won both the women’s 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, scoring a new personal best in the 200 freestyle with her time of 2:00.59. Her previous best stood at 2:00.84 from June 2022. In the 100 backstroke, O’Dell posted a 1:01.82, coming a little over a second shy of her time (1:00.07) from finals at the World Junior Championships last summer.

USC graduate Isabelle Odgers claimed first in the women’s 200 IM, swimming a time of 2:15.92 to win the race by nearly 4 seconds. Odgers holds a best time of 2:13.85 in the event from earlier this year.

Other Notable Swims