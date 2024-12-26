Carmel High School Set To Host Holiday Invite In Newly Renovated Natatorium

Carmel Holiday Invitational

December 27, 2024

Carmel, IN

25 Yards (SCY)

Carmel, the reigning girls’ and boys’ Indiana High School State Champions, are set to host their Holiday Invitational in the school’s new natatorium complex on Friday, December 27th. The expanded and renovated pool facilities—which now feature a 50-meter competition pool and a dedicated diving well—had its grand opening earlier this month. This will be one of the first competitions in the new pool; diving takes place at 10 am, with the first swimming event going off the blocks at 3 pm ET.

Olympian Alex Shackell, fresh off helping set a world record in the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay at the 2024 Short Course World Championships, headlines Carmel’s roster this season. With the Greyhounds welcoming Zionsville, Homestead, Carroll (FW), St. Charles (boys’ only) and Upper Arlington (Ohio) to this year’s Holiday Invitational, the meet also features a slew of DI college commits.

Upper Arlington is an addition from last year’s competition, which was held as a double dual meet. The Upper Arlington girls’ are the reigning Ohio High School State champions, while the boys’ team were runners-up in the 2023-24 season.

Last year, this meet was the final Carmel High School meet held at the former natatorium.

Carmel High School, particularly the girls’ team, has built a dynasty in Indiana high school swimming. In February, the girls’ team won its 38th consecutive state tight, setting a national record for any school in any sport. The team is off to a strong start again this season; the Greyhound girls’ and boys’ swept their tri-meet against Zionsville and Brownsburg on December 3 to open the season with a pair of wins.

Tickets for the invitational are still available for purchase here.