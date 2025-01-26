Carli Cronk Breaks Oldest School Record At Notre Dame With 4:07.63 400 IM

Tim Welsh Classic

January 24-25, 2025

South Bend, Indiana

SCY (25 yards)

The Notre Dame women hosted numerous teams for the Tim Welsh Classic this past weekend. Teams suited up for the competition.

Women’s Meet

Scores

Ohio State- 1623 Notre Dame- 818 Akron- 803 Indiana State- 478 Wisconsin- 50

Highlighting the women’s meet was Notre Dame’s own Carli Cronk. Cronk swam to a 4:07.63 in the 400 IM, breaking the oldest school record in program history. The previous record was a 4:08.63 set by Emma Reaney in 2014. The first-year dropped almost four seconds off her previous lifetime best of a 4:11.55 that she swam at the start of January in a dual meet. The drop is a huge one considering the NCAA cutline last year was a 4:10.74 and it took a 4:08.14 in the event to make the ‘B’ final.

In addition to her 400 IM lifetime best, Cronk swam to lifetime bests in the 200 fly with a 1:55.28 and a 2:00.27 in the 200 IM as well. Her 200 fly time also is now below the NCAA cutline as she swam a 1:57.03 at midseason and the cutline stood at a 1:55.88 a year ago.

Ohio State earned the win at the meet overall on the women’s side and were highlighted by Krista Marlin who swam to a 1:53.32 in the 200 backstroke. Marlin finished 17th in the event at 2024 NCAAs with a 1:52.65. It took a 1:54.01 to make NCAAs last year in the event so her swim this weekend would have made that cutline.

Akron’s Abby Daniel finaled in the 100 fly and 200 IM at NCAAs last year and won the 100 fly this weekend in a 52.27. That was just off her season best of a 51.88 that she swam at midseason. It took a 51.88 to earn an NCAA invite in the event last year but will still have numerous opportunities to improve upon her season best this year as she looks to make NCAAs again.

Men’s Meet

Only the Ohio State men competed in South Bend and were highlighted by Charlie Clark who made his return to the 1650 freestyle. Clark swam to a 14:57.56, off his best of a 14:35.38 that he swam for 8th at 2022 NCAAs. Clark did not compete for the Buckeyes this fall, instead attending the World Cup series as well as SCM Worlds. He made his return to the team last weekend in the dual meet against Michigan, although the 1650 free was not an event at that meet.

Tomas Navikonis swam to a 1:33.92 in the 200 free, about two seconds off his season best of a 1:31.55. He won the 2024 Big Ten Title in the event in a 1:32.01 before swimming a 1:32.35 for 20th at NCAAs.