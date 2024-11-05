Carles Coll Marti, Ben Delmar & Gretchen Walsh Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: The ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – In the sixth set of weekly honors for the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Swimming & Diving season, Virginia Tech’s Carles Coll Marti and North Carolina’s Ben Delmar shared ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week honors while Pitt’s Noah Bernard earned ACC Men’s Diver of the Week honors. Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh was named ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week while North Carolina’s Laney Gutch was named ACC Women’s Diver of the Week.

ACC CO-MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech, Fifth Year, Catalonia, Spain

Coll Marti was named the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the second time this season. The Virginia Tech fifth year senior swept four individual competitions last week against No. 12 Ohio State. Coll Marti earned first in the 200 IM (1:44.77), 100 breast (53.31), 200 breast (1:57.47) and the 50 free (19.70). He was also a member of the first-place 200 and 400 medley relay teams.

ACC CO-MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Ben Delmar, North Carolina, So., Charlotte, North Carolina

Delmar swept two competitions to help lead the Tar Heels to a 208.5-91.5 win against No. 15 Virginia last week. The sophomore out of Charlotte, North Carolina, took first place in the 100 breast (52.17) and the 200 breast (1:53.30). He was a part of the second-place 200 yard medley team (1:35.02) and earned third place in the 200 IM (1:46.60). He is top 10 in the nation in both his 100 breast and 200 breast times.

ACC MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Noah Bernard, Pitt, Fr., Toronto, Canada

Bernard was named the ACC Men’s Diver of the Week for the second straight week. The freshman competed against No. 17 Georgia Tech last week, posting a first-place score of 376.50 in the 1 meter and a second-place score of 382.50 in the 3 meter.

ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Gretchen Walsh, Virginia, Sr., Nashville, Tennessee

Gretchen Walsh was named the ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week for the second time this season. Walsh swept the competition in four events last week against No. 21 North Carolina. The senior out of Nashville earned first in the 50 free (20.84) and 100 butterfly (48.43). Walsh then helped lead the Cavaliers to a win in the 200 medley relay (1:33.81) with a 50 back split of 22.96 and a win in the 200 free relay (1:26.25) with a split of 20.47. Both relay times are best in the nation.

ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Lanie Gutch, North Carolina, Fr., Orlando, Florida

The freshman out of Orlando, Florida, recorded a second-place finish in both diving events last week against No. 1 Virginia. Gutch earned a score of 342.23 in both the 1 meter and 3 meter.

ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 1 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech

Oct. 8 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville

Oct. 15 – Berke Saka, Georgia Tech

Oct. 22 – Ron Polonsky, Stanford

Oct. 29 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville

Nov. 5 – Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech | Ben Delmar, UNC

ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 1 – Rocky Ramsland, Virginia Tech

Oct. 8 – Mack Molloy, Louisville

Oct. 15 – Max Fowler, Georgia Tech | Luke Sitz, SMU

Oct. 22 – Luke Sitz, SMU

Oct. 29 – Luke Sitz, SMU | Noah Bernard, Pitt

Nov. 5 – Noah Bernard, Pitt

ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 1 – Simone Moll, Miami

Oct. 8 – Lauren Lee, Boston College

Oct 15 – Giulia Carvalho, Miami

Oct. 22 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia

Oct. 29 – Erika Pelaez, NC State

Nov. 5 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia

ACC Women’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 1 – Mia Vallée, Miami

Oct. 8 – Lindsay Gizzi, Louisville

Oct. 15 – Mia Vallée, Miami

Oct. 22 – Margo O’Meara

Oct. 29 – Aranza Vazquez Montano, UNC | Mariana Osorio Mendoza, Pitt

Nov. 5 – Lanie Gutch, UNC