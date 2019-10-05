Cameron Craig Swims 21.47 Flat-Start 50 Fly in Ohio State Intrasquad

OHIO STATE SCARLET and GRAY INTRASQUAD

Friday, October 4th

McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

Gray – 310 Scarlet – 266

Ohio State hosted it’s annual Scarlet and Gray intrasquad meet on Friday, October 4th. The Gray squad came out on top by a score of 310 to 266.

Cameron Craig did not disappoint in his first collegiate meet with the Buckeyes. Craig first won the men’s 25 freestyle in a time of 9.14. He then posted a 21.47 to win the men’s 50 fly. Paul Delakis won the men’s 150 free and 300 free. In the 150, Delakis posted a speedy 1:09.61, besting the field by a large margin. In the 300 free, Delakis clocked a 3:37.47, winning the event by 4 seconds. Delakis was also 2nd in the 50 breast, posting a 25.22 behind Jason Mathews‘ 25.01. He also split 19.97 on the anchor of the winning 200 free relay.

Jason Mathews posted solid breaststroke times throughout the meet. Mathews kicked off the meet with a 24.57 breast split on the winning 200 medley relay. In addition to his winning 25.01 in the 50 breast, Mathews clcoked a 1:26.48 to win the 150 breast. Mathews also placed 3rd in the 100 IM with a 50.73.

Becca Luft was the top sprint flyer in the women’s events, kicking things off with a 23.83 fly split on the winning 200 medley relay. Luft went on to win the 50 fly in 24.83. In the 25 free, Luft placed 2nd with a 10.79, and she split 23.73 leading off the Gray A 200 free relay.

Georgia White won the 150 free with a quick 1:18.20. She then came in 3rd in the 300 free with a 2:54.08. Sally Tafuto won the event in 2:51.01, after coming home in a very fast 56.09 on the final 100. White then split 23.25 on the 3rd leg of the Scarlet B 200 free relay.

Molly Kowal beat out Sally Tafuto in a tight race in the women’s 600 free. Kowal led for the entire race, with the biggest gap between herself and Tafuto coming in at only .47 seconds at the 350 mark. The pair stayed close to each other through the rest of the race, with Kowal finishing in 5:51.42 to Tafuto’s 5:51.46.

PRESS RELEASE – OHIO STATE:

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State swimming and diving team’s annual Scarlet and Gray meet took place Friday afternoon at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion with the Gray team taking the win for the second year in a row over Scarlet with a score of 310 to 266.

Scarlet had a large boost from the women’s team, dominating the Gray women’s team throughout the event. The men of the Gray team contributed most of the points in the total combined score, overpowering the Scarlet men for the entirety of the meet. The meet came down to the final event in the mixed 150-yard freestyle relay which included Ohio State’s divers as participants. The Gray team came out on top in the event with a time of 1:00.75, allowing them to clinch the meet.