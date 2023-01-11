Cal’s Bjorn Seeliger, Joshua Thai Named Men’s Pac-12 Swimmer & Diver of the Month

Courtesy: Cal Athletics

SAN FRANCISCO – Junior swimmer Björn Seeliger and freshman diver Joshua Thai have been named the Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer and Diver of the Month for December after two stellar performances at the Minnesota Invitational last month.

Seeliger dominated the competition at the prestigious Minnesota Invitational. In that four-day event, he won two individual events and helped the Bears win three relays. He also finished second in another individual event. Seeliger was victorious in the 100 freestyle and 50 free. His time in the 50 free was 18.73, good enough for an NCAA A qualifying time, and was also the third fastest time in the nation. In the 100 free he finished with a time of 41.68 which is an NCAA B qualifying standard time and is the fourth fastest time in the nation this season. He helped the Bears win the 400 medley relay, the 200 free relay, and the 200 medley. Seeliger’s 50 split in the 200 medley relay was faster than his time in the 50 free.

It is the first Pac-12 Swimmer of the Month honor for the three-time NCAA Champion.

Thai had a breakout performance at the Minnesota Invitational. The freshman from Alhambra, Calif., posted NCAA zone qualifying scores in the one-meter, three-meter, and platform competitions. Thai took first in the 1-meter finals with a final score of 346.46, he had four dives that were the top dive of the round, and he finished with five dives overall that had a score of 55.0 or better. In the 3-meter dive, he captured fourth with a final score of 333.00, in the platform finals he captured second with a score of 342.95.

Thai becomes just the fifth Cal diver all-time to win Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Month honors. He is the first since Tom Henninger won the award Dec. 4, 2008.

The Bears will return to action in back-to-back Pac-12 dual meets against Arizona and Arizona State on Jan. 20-21. Cal will also send swimmers to UC San Diego for a dual against the Tritons Jan. 20.

STAY POSTED

For complete coverage of Cal men’s swimming and diving, please follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalMenSwim), Instagram (@CalMenSwim), and Facebook (Facebook.com/CalMensSwimmingandDiving).