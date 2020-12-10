Cal Reels In Verbal Commitment from Olympic Trials Qualifier Abigial Herscu

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Abigail Herscu from Livermore, California has made a verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley for the 2022-23 school year.

“I chose to swim at Cal because it has consistently been one of the best swim teams in the country. It is also one of the best schools in the country. They have an incredible coaching staff with amazing resources as well as a great group of swimmers. They have also produced many Olympians and national team members. It will be nice to stay in the East Bay close to home with my new Cal family.”

A junior at Granada High School, Herscu placed 6th in the 100 breast (1:02.46) at the 2019 California CIF State Championships in her freshman season. She also competed in the 200 IM (24th in prelims with 2:06.37). A week earlier she had finished 4th in the breast (1:03.16) and 9th in the IM (2:05.75) at the North Coast Section Championships. She did not have a sophomore year season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Herscu swims club for the Livermore Aqua Cowboys. She is an Olympic Trial qualifier in both the 100m breast and the 200m breast. She earned PBs in both events at the 2020 U.S. Open in Irvine, where she placed 4th in the 100 with 1:10.28 and 2nd in the 200 with 2:32.97. Her times placed her 18th overall in both events for the combined results of all 9 locations. She ranks 3rd in the girls 15-16 age group in both the LCM 100 and 200 breast for the 2019-20 swim year. At the 2019 US Open, she went 1:12.06 in the 100 and 2:38.15 in the 200. She competed in the same events at 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals and placed 6th in the 200m breast.

Herscu picked up a trio of lifetime bests in the 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM at an intrasquad meet in October. Her 200 breast time of 2:13.11 ranks 4th in the 15-16 age group for the year, to date.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:02.46

200 breast – 2:13.11

200 IM – 2:05.41

400 IM – 4:30.42

200 fly – 2:07.16

100 fly – 57.48

Herscu is Cal’s first public verbal commitment to the class of 2026. She will join the Golden Bears just as Ema Rajic graduates, but she will overlap with Emma Davidson and soon-to-be freshmen Alicia Henry, Melanie Julia, Shelby Suppiger, and Annika MacEnroe. Her best times would have scored in the B final of the 200 breast and the C final of the 100 breast at 2020 Pac-12 Championships.

