Cal Poly’s Evan Yoo Earns Second Consecutive Big West Men’s Swimming & Diving Weekly Award

Courtesy: Cal Poly Athletics

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Capping off his stellar first regular season slate as a Mustang, Evan Yoo picked up his third overall and second consecutive Big West Men’s Swimming and Diving Athlete of the Week honor.

Yoo helped propel the Mustangs to their first undefeated dual-meet season in the program’s NCAA Division I history, and in doing so now owns five school records: three individual (200 IM, 100 Breast, 200 Breast) and two relay (200 Medley, 400 Medley).

The breaststroke specialist took first in all of his races for the third consecutive meet, highlighted by his 100 Breast (52.79). Yoo finally reached the elusive program record that he had come close to multiple times this season, shattering the decade-old mark by .15 seconds. That time remains a B-Cut qualifier and tentatively puts him tied-61st in NCAA DI swimming.

Yoo also won the 200 Breast (1:54.61) just over a half-second from his program record, swimming over six seconds faster than the next closest athlete, and closed his day with a 200 IM (1:47.01) victory.

A definitive contender for conference podium spots next month, Yoo is still within range to make an appearance in the NCAA Championship circuit due to his 200 Breast time and has a chance to improve upon that time as well as his 100 Breast and 200 IM during the Big West Championships.

Courtesy: Big West

Men’s Swimming & Diving Athlete of the Week

Evan Yoo, Cal Poly | Junior • Redondo Beach, Calif.

Evan Yoo helped aid Cal Poly to its first undefeated dual meet season in program history and posted a first-place finish in all events to claim The Big West’s Men’s Swimming & Diving Athlete of the Week. This is the first time a student-athlete has captured the award in consecutive weeks as Yoo claimed the honor for a third time this season (Oct. 8, Jan. 14).

For the third straight week, Yoo won every event the junior competed. The Sherman Oaks, Cailf. native contributed a 52.79 time in the 100 Breast. The junior broke the program record in the event by shattering it by .15 seconds.

Additionally, Yoo took home the 200 Breast (1:54.61) just over a half-second from the program record, swimming over six seconds faster than the next closest athlete and closed the day with a 200 IM (1:47.01) victory.

Also Nominated: Kyle Brill (UC Santa Barbara), Juan Esteban Ramirez Tamayo (Hawai’i)