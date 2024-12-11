Cal Freshman Mary-Ambre Moluh Named ACC Swimmer of the Week

Courtesy: Cal Athletics
California freshman Mary-Ambre Moluh has been named the ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday.
Moluh, who swam on two relays for France at the 2024 Summer Olympics, had a dominant performance at last week’s Minnesota Invitational in Minneapolis. She won three individual events and was part of four winning relay teams, highlighted by a program record time of 49.68 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke that was also the third-fastest mark in the nation this season.
Moluh also won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.68 – the fifth-fastest mark in the country this season – while also adding a victory in the 100 free with a time of 48.01. All four of the relays Moluh helped win registered NCAA qualifying times while also ranking among the nation’s top 10 this season.
Moluh’s time in the 100 back also qualified her for the 2025 NCAA Championships, and she registered an NCAA provisional qualifying time in the 50 free.
The Golden Bears won the Minnesota Invitational team title with 1,873.5 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Minnesota’s 1,390 points.
Cal is now off until it resumes the dual meet season Jan. 17 against UCLA.
Courtesy: The ACC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – In the week eleven set of weekly honors for the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Swimming & Diving season, California’s Mary-Ambre Moluh was named the ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week.
ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Mary-Ambre Moluh, California, Fr., Creteil, France
Moluh earned seven wins, including three individual wins, last week to help lead the Bears to a win at the Minnesota Invitational. The Creteil, France, native earned a win in the 50 free (21.68) and 100 free (48.01), before turning around and breaking the school record in the 100 back with a time of 49.68. Moluh’s time in the 100 back is the third fastest in the nation, while her 50 free time is the sixth-fastest and her 100 free is the eighth. Among her four individual wins, Moluh was a part of four relay teams who earned first in the meet (200 medley, 200 free, 400 medley and 400 free).
