Cal All-American & British Olympian Alicia Wilson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Another prominent member of the Cal women’s swim team has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Alicia Wilson, a fifth-year senior and British Olympic finalist who has finished as high as third individually at the NCAA Championships, officially entered the portal on Monday, indicating she’s exploring her options to potentially transfer elsewhere for the season.

A swimmer entering the portal does not guarantee they will transfer. We’ve seen several cases where fourth-year seniors will enter to explore their options for their graduate fifth-year season, but given that Wilson is currently using her fifth and final year of eligibility, this indicates she’s looking to go elsewhere for the current campaign.

Other names recently added to the portal from the Cal women’s team are Ayla Spitz and Emma Davidson, who initially entered during the NCAA offseason in the aftermath of longtime head coach Teri McKeever being placed on administrative leave.

Isabel Ivey, the team’s top scorer at last season’s NCAAs, entered in June and her status remains up in the air for the season.

Wilson, a 22-year-old native of Great Britain, is an individual medley specialist who finished third in the 200 IM at the 2021 Women’s NCAA Championships.

She has qualified for NCAAs in each of her four seasons at Cal, including being seeded ninth in the 400 IM and 10th in the 200 IM prior to the meet cancelation in 2020.

Along with her career-best third-place showing in the 200 IM, she also placed 18th in the 200 back and 22nd in the 400 IM at the 2021 NCAAs. Last season, she narrowly missed a second swim in the 400 IM, placing 17th, and also took 19th in the 200 IM and 34th in the 200 back.

In addition to her individual success, she also earned First Team All-American honors in the 800 free relay during her junior season as the Bears placed third.

Over the course of her career, Wilson has also earned eight top-eight finishes individually at the Pac-12 Championships, including winning the conference title in the 200 IM in 2021. She has also been second or third in an individual event four times, and her highest finish last season was fourth in the 400 IM.

Internationally, Wilson has accumulated a wealth of experience in recent years, highlighted by qualifying for the British Olympic team at the Tokyo Games last summer. She broke through by making the final of the women’s 200 IM in her Olympic debut, placing eighth.

On top of that, Wilson was also the 2019 World University Games gold medalist in the 200 IM, finished third in the event at the 2017 European Junior Championships, and added a Commonwealth Games bronze medal this past summer as a member of the British mixed 400 medley relay team.

Wilson did not compete in Cal’s season-opening meet at Fresno State, the Chick-Fil-A Invitational, last weekend.