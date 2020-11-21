Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Caeleb Dressel Ne Bnaya New World Record :2020 International Swimming League

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – FINAL

Caeleb Dressel Ke Liye Mano World Record Todna Ek Easy Task Ho Gya Hai, Jis Event Me Bhi Wo Race Kar Rhe Hai Usme Wo World Ya Amerian Record Bna Kar Hi Race Finish Kar Rhe Hai.

Caeleb Dressel 100 Fly Me First Swimmer Ho Chuke Hai Jinhone 48 Sec Se Bhi Kam Time Me 100 Fly Ko Complete Kar Liya Hai. Dressel Ne 47.78sec Me Apni Race Complete Kar Pichle Record Time 48.08 Ko Break Kar Diya. Pichle Record Chad Le Clos Dwara 2016 Short Course World Championships Me Bnaya Gya Tha.

Niche Le Clos And Dressel Ke 2020 And 2018 Ke Time Ka Comparison Kiya Gaya Hai.

Split Comparison

LE CLOS, 2016 WR DRESSEL, 2020 WR DRESSEL, PREVIOUS BEST
22.59 22.44 23.07
25.49 25.34 25.64
48.08 47.78 48.71

All-Time Performances, Men’s 100 Butterfly (SCM)

RANK SWIMMER TIME YEAR
1 Caeleb Dressel (USA) 47.78 2020
2 Chad Le Clos (RSA) 48.08 2016
3 Chad Le Clos (RSA) 48.44 2014
4 Chad Le Clos (RSA) 48.45 2020
5 Tom Shields (USA) 48.47 2020
6 Evgeny Korotyshkin (RUS) 48.48 2009
7 Chad Le Clos (RSA) 48.50 2018
8 Chad Le Clos (RSA) 48.56 2014
9 Chad Le Clos (RSA) 48.59 2014
10 Tom Shields (USA) 48.63 2015

0
