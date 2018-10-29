Stolk Won 100 Free, But No Qualifying Times Met On Day 2 ISF- Aachen

2018 INTERNATIONALES SCHWIMFESTIVAL (ISF) – AACHEN

Day of the ISF – Aachen concluded yesterday with the competing Dutch contingency vying for spots on their nation’s roster for this December’s FINA Short Course World Championships. No swimmers managed to fire off a qualification time on day 1 and the case was the same today, as the KNZB-dictated time standards are just a tad out of reach for even national record holders Tes Schouten and Kim Busch.

Schouten took the women’s 100m breaststroke yesterday in a winning time of 1:07.49, but that mark was well off the QT of 1:04.84 needed for automatic consideration. As for Busch, she did come away with 2 wins, but neither cleared the cut needed for Hangzhou. Busch won the 100m free by more than 1 1/2 seconds in a time of 52.93, but fell just under .60 shy of the 52.34 QT.

It was the same story in the 100m fly, where Busch topped the podium, clocking 57.81, but was short of the 56.67 time cut.

A trio of men battled it out in the 200m freestyle, led by Dion Dressens and his winning effort of 1:45.11. The top 3 men all finished within .88 of each other, with Maarten Brzoskowski nabbing silver in 1:45.40 and Ben Schwietert taking bronze in 1:45.49.

Additional winners included Maaike de Waard in the 100m back (57.47), Ties Elzerman in the 100m breast (58.69) and Kyle Stolk in the 100m free (47.36).