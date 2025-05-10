Burkhardt, Birkhold, And Su Impress At CIF Central Coast Girls’ Prelims In San Jose

2025 CIF Central Coast Championships – Girls’ Prelims

May 6-11, 2025

Independence High School – San Jose, California

SCY (25 Yards)

Live Results: “2025 CCS Swimming and Diving Championships” on MeetMobile

The 2025 Central Coast Swimming and Diving Championships are taking place this weekend. Finals, scheduled for May 10th, are co-ed, while prelims are split by gender. The girls’ prelims session took place on Friday, May 9th, with the boys competing a day earlier.

Order of Events:

200 Medley Relay

200 Freestyle

200 IM

50 Freestyle

100 Butterfly

100 Freestyle

500 Freestyle

200 Freestyle Relay

100 Backstroke

100 Breaststroke

400 Freestyle Relay

The 200 medley relay was the first event of the day, and Mountain View secured the top seed with a time of 1:45.31, thanks to a strong performance from their quartet: Karina Conover Hui (26.44), Erin Griffis (29.51), Allison Liu (24.15), and Kammie Conover Hui (25.21).

Saratoga’s team of Lauren Fanucchi (28.25), Aimee Sun (29.10), Kelsey Zhang (24.06), and Emma Geng (25.01) clocked in at 1:46.42, earning them the 2nd seed. Archbishop Mitty also posted a competitive time of 1:46.94, securing the 3rd seed, and will almost certainly be a contender in the final.

The 200 free saw St. Ignatius teammates Elizabeth Burkhardt and Elaine Birkhold take control, posting a 1-2 finish to secure the top two spots heading into the final. Both juniors were the only athletes to break the 1:50 barrier, with times of 1:49.72 and 1:49.97, respectively. Burkhardt’s time marks a new lifetime best, eclipsing her previous mark of 1:50.68 from this meet last year, where she placed 3rd. Birkhold’s personal best of 1:49.77 was notched just last week at the WCAL Championships. Castilleja senior Ella Detter sits 3rd with a time of 1:50.17. The Stanford commit, last year’s runner-up, owns a personal best of 1:50.10. She later returned to the water for the 100 fly, where she touched 2nd overall in 53.83. Saratoga’s Kelsey Zhang—a Cal commit who helped her team qualify 1st in the medley relay to open the session—posted a swift 52.69 to lead the 100 fly field. Zhang, the defending champion, has been as fast as 51.93 in the event. Burkhardt later returned to action in the 100 free, claiming the top seed with a 50.64. Sobrato junior Ciara Looney was the only other swimmer to dip under the 51-seconds, logging 50.92. Woodside freshman Clara Young threw down a lifetime–best 23.52 to top the 50 free prelims. Mountain View junior Allison Liu was just a hundredth behind in 23.53, while Alex Murphy (23.89), Alyssa Cutforth (23.91), and Ciara Looney (23.97) also dipped under the 24-second threshold.

In the longest event on the program, the 500 freestyle, three swimmers ventured into sub-5-minute territory. Leigh sophomore Malia Groen led the way with a time of 4:54.22. Menlo-Atherton junior Hailey Preuss clocked 4:57.57 to advance as the 2nd seed, with Archbishop Mitty freshman Violet Rutter rounding out the trio with a 4:58.84.

All three swimmers have been faster in their young careers, with Groen owning a time of 4:52.78, Preuss a 4:56.21, and Rutter a 4:55.42. Keep an eye on those benchmarks for the final.

An exciting battle is shaping up in the 100 back, with the top two separated by just a tenth and the top six all within a second of each other heading into the final. Homestead senior Rinka Yoshida grabbed the top seed in 55.81, dipping under her previous best of 56.08. Burlingame sophomore Alexa Chang sits close behind after hitting a time of 55.91, shattering her prior best of 56.69. The aforementioned Birkhold holds 3rd going into the final with a 56.39.

Archbishop Mitty sophomore Mia Su looks to be in the driver’s seat in the 100 breast, clocking 1:01.39 to lead the field by 1.3 seconds. With a lifetime best of 1:00.86, she’ll likely have that mark in her sights heading into the final. Palo Alto’s Hannah Oh cracked the 1:03 barrier for the first time, touching in 1:02.69 to sit in 2nd, while Harker’s Kyra Cui shaved a tenth off her personal best of 1:03.46, posting a 1:03.36.

In the free relays, Palo Alto claimed the top spot in the 200, while St. Ignatius excelled in the 400. Palo Alto’s squad of Llew Ladomirak (23.76), Katie Spitzer (24.36), Oh (23.62), and Sabrina Meyers (23.69) logged a time of 1:35.43. St. Ignatius (1:37.44) and Mountain View (1:37.48) followed closely behind.

In the 400, St. Ignatius’ foursome of Burkhardt (50.83), Sydney Slakoff (55.65), Madison Kwok (53.36), and Birkhold (51.34) posted a 3:31.18 to qualify ahead of Palo Alto (3:33.10) and Archbishop Mitty (3:33.49).

The St. Ignatius girls are aiming for their fourth straight section title this year after winning last year’s championship by 63 points over Palo Alto, with Archbishop Mitty finishing just two points behind them. It’s shaping up to be an exciting finals session, scheduled for 1:30 PM Pacific Time today.

See the full top-five scores from last year below.

2024 — Top 5 Girls’ Team Scores: