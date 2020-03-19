Buffalo Area Aquatic Club’s Rachel Martin Commits to Loyola Maryland

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rachel Martin from Buffalo, New York has announced her commitment to Loyola University Maryland in the class of 2024. She currently swims for Buffalo Area Aquatic Club and specializes in breaststroke and IM.

“I’m beyond excited and blessed to announce my commitment to further my academic and swimming career at Loyola University Maryland. Thank you to everyone who has got me to this point! Roll hounds 💚💚”

Since the beginning of her senior year of high school, Martin has improved her times in the SCY 100 free, 100 back, 50/100 breast, 100 fly, and 100/400 IM. The free, fly and IM times came at the Niagara Swimming Championship Qualifier at the end of February. Last spring, she competed in the 100/200 Breast and 200 IM at the LSC Short Course Championships and placed 19th in the 100 breast and 17th in the 200 breast.

Loyola has had success with breaststrokers over the years. Ben Cono ’18 was named 2018 Patriot League Championships Male Swimmer of the Meet after winning the 100 and 200 breaststrokes. He went on to NCAA Division I Championships and placed 17th in the 100 and 17th in the 200. At this year’s conference championships, freshman Max Verheyen (5th in the 200 breast, 2nd in the 200 IM, 3rd in the 400 IM) was honored as the Male Rookie of the Meet, while Brian Loeffler was chosen as Male Coach of the Year. Loyola finished 3rd in the men’s meet and 6th in the women’s meet at 2020 Patriot League Championships.

The Greyhounds will graduate breaststroke star Devin Cronin, the 2020 Patriot League champion in the women’s 100 breast, this spring. Cronin went a lifetime-best 1:01.79 to win the conference title this year; her best time out of high school in the event was 1:06.18. Martin will overlap a year with Emma Schouten (1:02.45/2:14.37), two years with Abby Andrews (1:05.63/2:26.06), Elizabeth Walsh (1:07.89/2:29.32), and Allison Wade (1:09.43/2:28.56), and three with Michelle Lebed (1:10.08/) and Caroline Arpin (1:10.37/2:37.25).

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 1:10.08

200 breast – 2:33.74

200 IM – 2:17.78

400 IM – 4:56.01

