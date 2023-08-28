BSN Sports Webinar: Becoming Your Best Self With Olympic Champion Kaitlin Sandeno Hogan

Courtesy of BSN Sports, a SwimSwam partner.

BSN SPORTS is very excited to announce a FREE Coaches Webinar titled, “Becoming Your Best Self: In and Out of Sports,” with Kaitlin Sandeno Hogan; Olympic Gold Medalist Swimmer, World Champion, and Former World Record-Holder. This webinar takes place Tuesday, August 29 at 1PM ET, all are invited to join!

Kaitlin plans to inspire and encourage the audience to strive to be the best version of themself, “in and out of the pool”. She will share about her Olympic silver medal being the highlight of her career, as she overcame many obstacles and adversities to reach her ultimate personal goal and emphasize the significance her coaches had in that journey. It truly takes a village to get to the pinnacle of your sport.

RSVP: https://www.bsnsports.com/ib/best-self-web

Date: Tuesday, August 29

TIME: 1PM ET (NOTE TIME ZONE)

